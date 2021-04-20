Mary Robinson welcomes UN’s call for meaningful information on fate of Dubai's missing Princess Latifa

Former President Mary Robinson has welcomed UN human right experts calling on the United Arab Emirates to provide information on a missing Dubai princess.

Sheikha Latifa Mohammed Al Maktoum, or Princess Latifa, attempted to flee the UAE in 2018, but footage from the BBC shows her claiming that commandos drugged her as she fled by boat and flew her back to detention.

Latifa is the daughter of the Emir of Dubai and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Since the BBC video, contact from her has stopped entirely.

UN human rights experts have today called on the Emirati authorities to provide “meaningful information” regarding her fate.

Read More

“We are alarmed that, following the public release in February of footage in which Sheikha Latifa reported being deprived of her liberty against her will, and the subsequent official request for further information on her situation, no concrete information has been provided by the authorities,” the experts said.

“The statement issued by the Emirates authorities merely indicating that she was being 'cared for at home' is not sufficient at this stage.”

They went on to say in the statement that according to the information received, she continues to be deprived of liberty, with no access to the outside world.

“Her continued incommunicado detention can have harmful physical and psychological consequences and may amount to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment,” they said.

“Evidence of life and assurances regarding her well-being are urgently required.”

Former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Mrs Robinson welcomed the statement from the UN.

“I welcome the statement issued by UN human rights experts today calling on the Government of the United Arab Emirates to provide meaningful information on the fate of Sheikha Latifa Mohammed Al Maktoum, including assurances of her safety and well-being, without delay,” she said.

“It is heartening to read that this is now being addressed at the appropriate level – between the United Nations and the Government of the UAE.”

In February Mrs Robinson said she was “horribly tricked” over a photo taken of her with Princess Latifa in 2018. At the time of the photograph, Mrs Robinson had described the princess as a “troubled young woman”.

Speaking on The Late Late Show earlier this year about the incident, she said: “I made a mistake. I let my heart lead my head. I went to help a friend. I was naive. I should have been more alert.”

Read More

Irish Independent