Many more Iranians are facing ‘imminent execution’ in headscarf uprising, says rights group Amnesty

Nearly a dozen Iranians could be facing “imminent” execution according to rights groups after the regime carried out its first death penalty on a headscarf protester.

Just days after Iran publicly acknowledged the hanging, Amnesty International yesterday warned that preparations are under way for the execution of 22-year-old Mahan Sadrat Madani.

In accusations that he has repeatedly denied, Mr Madani was sentenced for allegedly “using a knife to attack an individual, setting on fire a motorcycle and damaging a mobile phone”, according to the human rights group. The court ruled his charges constitute “enmity against God”.

A month after what campaigners called a “grossly unfair trail”, he was moved to another prison on Saturday, sparking widespread fear that his execution was imminent.

At least 11 people have been sentenced to the death penalty since the protests began.

Iranian daily news outlet Etemad on Saturday published a list compiled by the judicial authorities accusing 25 demonstrators of “waging war against God”, a charge that carries the death sentence according to Islamic legal opinion.

The UK, the US and the EU condemned last week’s execution of 23-year-old Mohsen Shekari. Britain slapped sanctions on 30 targets after his execution, including officials in Iran it accused of pursuing “egregious sentences” against protesters.

Iran’s judiciary and riot police had showed “restraint” and “proportionality” towards protesters, the regime’s foreign office said in response to the backlash.

Amnesty International also highlighted the case of another young protester, Sahand Nourmohammad Zadeh, who has been handed the death penalty for allegedly “tearing down highway railings and setting fire to rubbish cans and tyres” with the aim of “disrupting peace and confronting the Islamic state”.

Activists are calling on the international community to come down more harshly on the regime’s use of the death penalty for protesters.

“The Islamic Republic has raised the level of violence against protesters by starting their executions,” said Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of NGO Iran Human Rights.