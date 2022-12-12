| -2.3°C Dublin

Many more Iranians are facing ‘imminent execution’ in headscarf uprising, says rights group Amnesty

People take part in a protest against the Islamic regime of Iran in Istanbul, Turkey on Saturday. Photo: Dilara Senkay/Reuters Expand

People take part in a protest against the Islamic regime of Iran in Istanbul, Turkey on Saturday. Photo: Dilara Senkay/Reuters

Abbie Cheeseman

Nearly a dozen Iranians could be facing “imminent” execution according to rights groups after the regime carried out its first death penalty on a headscarf protester.

Just days after Iran publicly acknowledged the hanging, Amnesty International yesterday warned that preparations are under way for the execution of 22-year-old Mahan Sadrat Madani.

