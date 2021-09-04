Kabul airport suicide bomber was ‘freed from jail by Taliban’

Afghan women's rights defenders and civil activists protest to call on the Taliban for the preservation of their achievements and education, in front of the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 3, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer

The suicide bomber who attacked Kabul airport had been recently freed from an Afghan prison by the Taliban as the militants took over Afghanistan, Islamic State (IS) has claimed, raising fears that more terrorists could be among the thousands released from detention.

IS did not say when or from which prison the attacker was freed but said he escaped alongside other members of the group’s affiliate IS-K.

The attack on August 26 killed 169 Afghans and 13 US service personnel. IS claimed responsibility, with its Amaq propaganda arm identifying its member Abdul Rahman al-Logari as the attacker. His name suggests he was an Afghan from Logar province south of Kabul.

In claiming responsibility for the attack, IS said he “managed to reach a large gathering of translators and collaborators with the American army at ‘Baran Camp’ near Kabul airport and detonated his explosive belt among them, killing about 60 people and wounding more than 100 others, including Taliban fighters”.

IS-K is a sworn enemy of the Taliban, viewing them as an apostate nationalist group.

When the Taliban overran a prison in Kabul last month, they summarily executed the onetime leader of IS-K, Abu Omar Khorasani, alongside eight other members of the terror group, the Wall Street Journal reported.

But among the thousands of other prisoners freed were senior members of al-Qa’ida, as well as an unknown number of IS-K foot soldiers. Meanwhile, intelligence agencies believe the return of “large-scale spectacular” terrorist attacks is a real possibility if the Taliban allow foreign jihadists to use Afghanistan as a base.

Richard Dearlove, the former chief of MI6, told the Daily Telegraph that camps in Afghanistan being set up for the preparation and planning for atrocities committed in the West was now a realistic prospect.

The British security services – both MI5 and MI6 – accept that the war-torn country could prove to be a magnet for British-born jihadists and are seeking assurances from the Taliban that they will not allow their return.

Simon Gass, chairman of the UK’s Joint Intelligence Committee and newly appointed special envoy for Afghan transition, met for a second time yesterday with the Taliban to discuss security and aid. The meeting was made public by Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, who posted details on Twitter.

Richard Moore, the current chief of MI6, met with the head of the Pakistan army, who is also ultimately responsible for the ISI, the country’s intelligence agency. The UK will need Pakistan’s help in monitoring and sharing with the UK the movements of Britons who will want to use the country as the obvious stepping-off point to reach Afghanistan.

MI5 had huge success thwarting al-Qa’ida-inspired spectaculars in the wake of 9/11, including the airline liquid bomb plot that, had it succeeded, would have simultaneously blown up 10 transatlantic jet airliners.

Between 2001 and 2007, MI5 and counter-terrorism police thwarted 12 major al-Qa’ida plots against the UK while three went under the radar, of which only one, the devastating bomb attack in London on July 7, 2005, succeeded.

With the fall of al-Qa’ida, MI5 has spent much of the past decade dealing with so-called lone wolf attacks, which require almost no planning and which are difficult to prevent. But those attacks – while tragic – have not caused a huge loss of life. The exception was the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017 in which Salman Abedi, having travelled from Libya, detonated a suicide bomb, killing 23 people, many of them children.

Mr Dearlove said: “The great worry is the return of the spectacular. The fall of Afghanistan may mean the Taliban providing facilities for training and preparation. “If terrorists have the bases that makes the preparation of attacks that much easier, that threat could now return.”

