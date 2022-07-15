Joe Biden defends his decision to meet with Saudi crown prince

US president Joe Biden defended his decision to meet with the Saudi crown prince who orchestrated the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying the Saudis must be involved in any effort to stabilise a volatile region.

Mr Biden made the statement during a news conference with Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid on the second day of a five-day trip to the Middle East.

“My views on Khashoggi have been absolutely, positively clear and I have never been quiet about talking about human rights,” he said in response to a question.

“The reason I’m going to Saudi Arabia is to promote US interests in a way I think we have an opportunity to reassert our influence in the Middle East.”

Mr Biden also said alienating the Saudis would contribute to a leadership vacuum, and added: “I always bring up human rights.”

However, he never explicitly said he would bring up Khashoggi’s killing.

“There are so many issues at stake, I want to make sure we can continue to lead in the region and not create a vacuum that is filled by both Russia and China,” he said.

US intelligence officials have concluded that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia who is widely called by his initials, MBS, ordered the 2018 killing and dismemberment of Khashoggi.

The killing was widely condemned, including by Mr Biden on the campaign trail, where he publicly vowed to make Saudi Arabia a pariah and expressed reservations to aides about meeting with Mohammed.

Last month, he said: “I’m not going to meet with MBS.”

The White House has said Mr Biden will meet the crown prince as part of bilateral talks with Saudi King Salman and the country’s leadership team.

During a meeting with Mr Lapid earlier, Mr Biden spoke of the collaboration needed to stabilise the region and to ensure Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon.

“This is a vital security interest to both Israel and the United States and, I would add, for the rest of the world as well,” he said.

He added that it would be the principal message in his meeting with the Saudis.

Still, his decision to share space with MBS has been a lightning rod. Khashoggi’s fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, condemned Mr Biden’s visit.

“You can imagine how shocked and disappointed I was to learn that you would break your promise and travel to Saudi Arabia to likely meet with the crown prince﻿,” she wrote in an op-ed in The Washington Post, where Khashoggi was a contributing columnist.

“You condemn Russia for persecuting dissidents and committing war crimes in Ukraine, but the Saudis are executing the same horrific human rights abuses. Why are they being given a pass? Is that the price of oil?”

Questions about the tense meeting even overshadowed the first segment of Mr Biden’s trip, when he made his 10th visit to Israel and stepped off Air Force One offering fist bumps instead of handshakes.

