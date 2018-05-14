Ivanka Trump arrived in Israel yesterday for the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem hours after the Israeli defence forces destroyed a tunnel near the main pedestrian crossing of the Gaza strip.

Ivanka Trump arrived in Israel yesterday for the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem hours after the Israeli defence forces destroyed a tunnel near the main pedestrian crossing of the Gaza strip.

Ivanka Trump lands in Israel for controversial move of US embassy as tensions remain high

Along with husband Jared Kushner, Ms Trump will lead the US delegation today to mark the decision to move US operations from Tel Aviv.

President Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner at a reception in Jerusalem to mark the opening of the US embassy in the city. Photo: Getty

The transfer has angered Palestinian leaders, who claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state. Ahead of the ceremony, a military spokesman said air strikes had destroyed a 1km tunnel built by the militant group Hamas and which had been tracked for weeks before being destroyed just inside the Gaza fence.

"Hamas is spreading messages of its desire for a long-term ceasefire but actually digs terror tunnels into the territory of the state of Israel," said Avigdor Liberman, the Israeli defence minister. "We're not buying this bluff.

Senior White House Advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend a reception held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem ahead of the moving of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

"We will continue, like this evening, to strike the terror infrastructure." The Israeli military announced the closure of the main cargo crossing along the same border after demonstrations inside the strip caused extensive damage to the crossing.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu sit during a reception held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, ahead of the moving of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

More than €7.5m worth of damage was wrought during Friday's protest, including the destruction of the Kerem Shalom crossing's main fuel and gas lines, which bring in cooking gas and diesel for hospital generators. March

Senior White House Advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend a reception held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem ahead of the moving of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tens of thousands of Israelis have been marching in celebrations to mark Jerusalem Day on the eve of the US relocating its embassy to the contested city.

Police said over 30,000 people took part in Sunday's festivities, as revellers waved Israeli flags, singing and dancing through the city's streets.

A Palestinian demonstrator rests during a protest against the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A small group of Israelis protested against the march. As Israel marks Jerusalem Day, the 51st anniversary of what it refers to as the city's "unification" following the 1967 Middle East war, it will also host a gala reception for Monday's embassy dedication.

Dozens of foreign diplomats are expected, though many ambassadors of European nations who oppose the move will avoid it. Hungary, the Czech Republic and Romania have reportedly blocked a joint EU statement on the issue. Jerusalem Day commemorates Israel's capture of the eastern sector of the city from Jordan in the 1967 war.

The fate of Jerusalem is a deeply emotional issue at the heart of the Israel-Palestinian conflict. The Old City in east Jerusalem is home to key holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. Nationalist Israelis view the day as a holiday marking the unification of the city under Israeli control.

However, Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state. US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said the Middle East peace process "is most decidedly not dead" even as the Trump administration plans to open the new American embassy in Jerusalem - a move that has angered Palestinians and raised anti-US sentiment in the region. Mr Pompeo said the US still hopes to be able to "achieve a successful outcome" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He is also addressing the issue of security, saying the US has taken steps "to ensure that not only are governmental interests but the American people in that region are secure as well, and we're comfortable we've taken action that reduces that risk." Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move not recognised internationally. The Palestinians want east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, and view the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as a blatantly one-sided move that invalidates the US as a peace broker. Mr Trump's decision in December to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital ignited months of protests in the Palestinian territories. The weekly protests along the Israel-Gaza border are expected to culminate on Monday in parallel to the celebrations in Jerusalem.

Since March 30, 42 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the weekly protests aimed primarily against the decade-long blockade of Gaza. More than 1,800 have been wounded. Gaza's Hamas rulers have led the protests, which are set to peak this week with the 70th anniversary of what the Palestinians call the "nakba," or catastrophe, referring to their mass uprooting during the war over Israel's 1948 creation. Organisers have indicated they may try to breach the border with Israel.

Israel says it has a right to defend its border and has accused Hamas of using the protests as a cover for attacking it. On Saturday, it destroyed the sixth Hamas attack tunnel it has uncovered in as many months. Rights groups say the use of potentially lethal force against unarmed protesters is unlawful. Most countries have traditionally kept their embassies in coastal Tel Aviv rather than Jerusalem. But after Mr Trump's move both Guatemala and Paraguay announced that they planned to follow suit.

