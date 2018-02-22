U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Thursday he hoped the U.N. Security Council would agree a resolution to end fighting in the besieged Syrian enclave of eastern Ghouta, but said it would not be easy.

'It's uphill... but it is very urgent' - UN envoy's hopes for Syria ceasefire deal as 300 people killed in last three days

"I hope it will. But it’s uphill. But I hope it will. It is very urgent," he told Reuters as he arrived at the United Nations in Geneva.

A man carries an injured boy in Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta Photo: REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Asked what would happen if there were no deal, he said: "Then we will have to push for it to take place as soon as possible because there is no alternative but a ceasefire and humanitarian access." Crisis

A child walks near damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Residents of Syria's eastern Ghouta district said they were waiting their "turn to die" yesterday, amid one of the most intense bombardments of the war by pro-government forces on the besieged, rebel-held enclave near Damascus. At least 27 people died and more than 200 were injured yesterday. At least 299 people have been killed in the district in the last three days, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

A young Syrian girl wounded during airstrikes Photo: AP

Another 13 bodies, including five children, were recovered from the rubble of houses destroyed on Tuesday in the villages of Arbin and Saqba, the Observatory reported. The eastern Ghouta, a densely populated agricultural district on the Damascus outskirts, is the last major area near the capital still under rebel control. Home to 400,000 people, it has been besieged by government forces for years.

A man carries an injured boy as he walks on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A massive escalation in the bombardment - including rocket fire, shelling, air strikes and helicopter-dropped barrel bombs - since Sunday has become one of the deadliest of the Syrian civil war, now entering its eighth year. Reuters photographs taken in eastern Ghouta yesterday showed men searching through the rubble of smashed buildings, carrying blood-smeared people to hospital and cowering in debris-strewn streets.

Syrian children cry at a make-shift hospital in Douma following air strikes on the Syrian village of Mesraba in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on February 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Hamza Al-AjwehHAMZA AL-AJWEH/AFP/Getty Images

The United Nations has denounced the bombardment, which has struck hospitals and other civilian infrastructure, saying such attacks could be war crimes.

The pace of the strikes appeared to slacken overnight, but its intensity resumed later yesterday morning, the Observatory said. Pro-government forces fired hundreds of rockets and dropped barrel bombs from helicopters on the district's towns and villages.

People sit a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh TEMPLATE OUT

"We are waiting our turn to die. This is the only thing I can say," said Bilal Abu Salah (22), whose wife is five months pregnant with their first child in the biggest eastern Ghouta town Douma. They fear the terror of the bombardment will bring her into labour early, he said. "Nearly all people living here live in shelters now. There are five or six families in one home. There is no food," he said.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called yesterday for humanitarian access to Ghouta, especially to reach wounded people in critical need of treatment. "The fighting appears likely to cause much more suffering in the days and weeks ahead," said Marianne Gasser, ICRC's head of delegation in Syria. "This is madness and it has to stop."

The Union of Medical Care and Relief Organisations, a group of foreign agencies that fund hospitals in opposition-held parts of Syria, said eight medical facilities in eastern Ghouta had been attacked on Tuesday. The Syrian government and its ally Russia, which has backed President Bashar al-Assad with air power since 2015, say they do not target civilians. They also deny using the inaccurate explosive barrel bombs dropped from helicopters whose use has been condemned by the UN. The Observatory said many of the planes over Ghouta appear to be Russian.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described as "groundless" accusations that Russia bears some of the blame for civilian deaths in eastern Ghouta. A commander in the coalition fighting on behalf of Mr Assad's government told Reuters the bombing aims to prevent the rebels from targeting the eastern neighbourhoods of Damascus with mortars. It may be followed by a ground campaign. "The offensive has not started yet. This is preliminary bombing," the commander said.

Rebels have also been firing mortars on the districts of Damascus near eastern Ghouta, wounding four people yesterday, state media reported. Rebel mortars killed at least six people on Tuesday. "Today, residential areas, Damascus hotels, as well as Russia's Centre for Syrian Reconciliation, received massive bombardment by illegal armed groups from eastern Ghouta," Russia's Defence Ministry said late on Tuesday. Eastern Ghouta is one of a group of "de-escalation zones" under a diplomatic ceasefire initiative agreed by Mr Assad's allies Russia and Iran with Turkey, which has backed the rebels. But a rebel group formerly affiliated with al-Qa'ida is not included in the truces and it has a small presence there.

Conditions in eastern Ghouta, besieged since 2013, had increasingly alarmed aid agencies even before the latest assault, as shortages of food, medicine and other basic necessities caused suffering and illness.

