Israel’s Knesset agrees to fifth election in four years

Former Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu could be eyeing a return to power. Photo: Sebastian Scheiner via Reuters.

Israel’s parliament voted to dissolve itself yesterday and paved the way to the country’s fifth election in less than four years after a fragile governing coalition collapsed.

Foreign minister Yair Lapid will become interim prime minister, replacing Naftali Bennett, until a new government is formed following elections on November 1.

Mr Lapid and Mr Bennett, who does not intend to run in the next vote, announced their plan to dissolve the Knesset, on June 20.

Yesterday’s vote throws Israel back into renewed political instability just weeks ahead of US president Joe Biden’s first Middle East visit next month.

The government’s collapse also comes at a sensitive time for Israel as it looks to expand regional security and defence partnerships with Arab countries while engaging in an increasingly overt shadow war with Iran.

The demise of the coalition could present former premier Benjamin Netanyahu, now opposition leader, with an opportunity to return to power.