Israel’s Iron Dome system struggles with sheer number of Hamas missiles

Israel’s military is facing questions about the effectiveness of its Iron Dome missile defence system after five civilians were killed by Hamas rocket strikes.

The system, which officials say has a 90pc interception rate, has already avoided heavy loss of life in Tel Aviv, Ashkelon and other cities which became a focal point for Hamas as it sought to overwhelm air defences.

But Israeli analysts said yesterday that for some time intelligence sources had been warning that Hamas had significantly improved its weaponry, to the extent that it could “pierce the Iron Dome shield”.

The scale of this week’s rocket barrages have been unprecedented, with about 1,000 crude missiles fired at longer ranges to challenge the multi-million-dollar advanced defence system.

Concerns within Israel have been heightened after Hamas claimed it had launched 15 rockets on the town of Dimona, where a nuclear reactor is based.

“Iron Dome always had a weakness,” Yonah Jeremy Bob, the Jerusalem Post’s intelligence, terrorism and legal analyst, wrote yesterday.

“If Hamas has more of those longer-range rockets, this could impact Israel’s plans for this round of violence and especially the question of how long it wants it to last,” he added.

Amir Avivi, a retired Israeli military commander said: “10pc of the time, you have to take into consideration that it won’t do the job.”

However, he insisted it was operating as intended. “The system was designed for much bigger events,” he said. “Iron Dome can cope with a huge volume of rockets.”

Designed to intercept short-range rockets and mortars, it uses radar to detect inbound threats and deploys interceptor rockets to destroy incoming missiles. It came into service 10 years ago.

The Israeli military has deployed 10 batteries of the Iron Dome system across the country and credits the system with greatly reducing casualties from rocket attacks.

The unprecedented intensity of the rocket fire, which in some cases was trained deliberately on individual towns and cities, marks a new tactic by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Since the last major conflict in 2014, the militants have been increasing both the size of their arsenal and the capabilities of their rockets.

“According to our estimates we’re talking about between 20,000 and 30,000 rockets and mortars in Gaza today,” said Lt Col Jonathan Conricus, Israel’s military spokesman.

“We’ve seen a constant expansion in terms of range and also in terms of the size of the warheads,” he said. “They have an advanced arsenal of rockets, I think it’s on par with the fire capabilities of a few small European countries.”

Using designs provided by Iranian military engineers, militants are firing pipe bombs packed with fertiliser across the border.

Israel has few options for disrupting the manufacture of rockets in Gaza although it claims to have struck weapons workshops this week.

Each Israeli interceptor rocket costs an estimated €45,000.

However, Israel says that its costly defence system is worth every penny.

“The rockets are not outsmarting the Iron Dome, the Iron Dome is outstanding in its capacity to adapt to new techniques and to new methods by the enemies,” said Lt Col Conricus.

