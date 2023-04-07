| 4.2°C Dublin

Close

Israeli strikes target Hamas in Lebanon and Gaza in major escalation

A man looks up inside a damaged house following Israeli air strikes in Al Qulaylah, southern Lebanon. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

A man looks up inside a damaged house following Israeli air strikes in Al Qulaylah, southern Lebanon. Photo: Reuters

A man looks up inside a damaged house following Israeli air strikes in Al Qulaylah, southern Lebanon. Photo: Reuters

A man looks up inside a damaged house following Israeli air strikes in Al Qulaylah, southern Lebanon. Photo: Reuters

Henriette Chacar

Israel's military hit sites in Lebanon and Gaza early on Friday, in retaliation for rocket attacks it blamed on the Islamist group Hamas, as tensions following police raids this week on the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem threatened to spiral out of control.

Loud blasts rocked different areas of Gaza, as Israel said its jets hit 10 targets including tunnels and weapons manufacturing and development sites of Hamas, which controls the blockaded southern coastal strip.

Most Watched

Privacy