Israeli police in violent clashes with Muslims during mosque raid

A demonstrator holds Palestinian flags next to burning tyres near Gaza City during a protest over the raid on the mosque. Photo: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Israeli police clashed violently with Palestinians during a brutal raid on the al-Aqsa mosque compound in East Jerusalem.

The confrontation prompted a barrage of rocket fire from Gaza as tensions soared during a period of religious holidays for both Jews and Muslims.

Footage showed officers beating Palestinians with batons and rifle butts as they lay on the floor and a woman exclaimed: “Oh God! Oh God!”

Another video showed Palestinians hurling firecrackers in the mosque, Islam’s third holiest site.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the violence, though Palestinian militants including Hamas had urged Muslims to head to the mosque amid concerns that Jewish nationalist activists were planning a ritual goat sacrifice on the compound for Passover, which began yesterday evening.

Israeli police said they arrested and removed 350 Palestinians after they “violently barricaded” themselves inside Al-Aqsa.

Talab Abu Eisha (49) told reporters that more than 400 men, women and children had been praying at Al-Aqsa when the police encircled the mosque.

“The youths were afraid and started closing the doors. It was an unprecedented scene of violence in terms of police brutality and intention to hurt the youths,” he said.

There were also reports of police destroying a medical clinic on the premises.

The al-Aqsa compound is also a sacred site to Jews, who call it the Temple Mount, Previous major clashes at the site have led to all-out warfare between Israel and Palestinians.

This year Ramadan unusually coincides with both Passover and Easter, which has increased the prospect of violence at holy sites in Jerusalem.

Early yesterday, Palestinian militants in Gaza launched nine rockets at Israel in retaliation for the violence, prompting Israel to carry out air strikes on military targets in the blockaded territory.

The Israel Defence Forces said it had carried out two airstrikes on Gaza in response, hitting what it described as Hamas weapons manufacturing sites.​

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was working to calm the situation following the clashes.

“Israel is committed to maintaining freedom of worship, free access to all religions and the status quo and will not allow violent extremists to change that,” he said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that at least 12 people were wounded after police used beatings and rubber bullets to clear the area.

It was not clear how many people were injured inside the mosque, the organisation said, adding that it had not been able to enter the building.

A video shared by the Palestinian diplomatic mission to Britain appeared to show security forces beating people on the ground.

Nestled on the eastern corner of Jerusalem’s Old City, the site is a potent symbol of religious and political identity for both Israelis and Palestinians, and as such, its future remains one of the most intractable questions in the decades-old conflict here.

Far-right religious nationalist members of Mr Netanyahu’s government have previously supported activists that threatened to slaughter a lamb in the mosque’s compound, a move that would upend a decades-long status quo at the site.

The contested site has been managed by the Waqf, a Jordanian religious authority, since Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967. Although non-Muslims are officially forbidden from praying there, that precedent has been eroded in recent years.

Late last year, Israel’s far-right security minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the site under heavy security as one of his first acts in office, a move described by experts as a provocation aimed at satisfying his base.