Israeli police in violent clashes with Muslims during mosque raid

Israeli border police detain a Palestinian woman at the Al-Aqsa compound. Photo: Ammar Awad/Reuters Expand
A demonstrator holds Palestinian flags next to burning tyres near Gaza City during a protest over the raid on the mosque. Photo: Mohammed Salem/Reuters Expand

Israeli border police detain a Palestinian woman at the Al-Aqsa compound. Photo: Ammar Awad/Reuters

A demonstrator holds Palestinian flags next to burning tyres near Gaza City during a protest over the raid on the mosque. Photo: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Louisa Loveluck

Israeli police clashed violently with Palestinians during a brutal raid on the al-Aqsa mosque compound in East Jerusalem.

The confrontation prompted a barrage of rocket fire from Gaza as tensions soared during a period of religious holidays for both Jews and Muslims.

