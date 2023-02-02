| 9.3°C Dublin

Israeli jets strike what army says is rocket workshop in Gaza

Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip Expand

Close

Israeli aircraft struck what Israel claims was a rocket production workshop in the Gaza Strip early Thursday, the Israeli military said, hours after Palestinian militants fired a rocket toward Israel.

The exchange further raised tensions during a particularly violent period in the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

