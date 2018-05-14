Israeli football club change their name in honour of Donald Trump

The move comes on the eve of the inauguration of the controversial new US embassy in the city, which has angered members of the Palestinian and Muslim communities.

In a statement on their official Facebook page, the club said: "For 70 years Jerusalem has been awaiting international recognition, until President Donald Trump, in a courageous move, recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel."

Six-times champions Beitar are backed by a vociferous band of right-wing supporters and are the only leading Israeli club never to have signed an Arab.