Israeli aid group make daring rescue of ‘at-risk’ Afghan women

Israeli aid workers and the United Arab Emirates have completed a daring rescue mission that saw dozens of sportswomen, female rights activists and a singer, all at risk of Taliban reprisals, spirited to safety in Abu Dhabi.

The evacuation used local contacts to gather 41 Afghans from various locations in Kabul and take them on a bus through Taliban checkpoints and over the northern border into Tajikistan before flying them to the UAE.

The Israeli-Emirati mission is the first joint humanitarian project between the two Middle Eastern countries.

The operation was very politically sensitive, as the Taliban despises Israel. (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]