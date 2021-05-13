Israel troops gather near Gaza border ‘for invasion’

Israel was facing a war on two fronts last night as the military drew up plans to invade Gaza while the prime minister warned there was “no greater threat” than the waves of Arab and Jewish riots which spread across the country.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it had deployed two infantry units and one armoured unit to the border with Gaza, and its military chief of staff was assessing ground operation plans last night. Israel also called up 9,000 more reservists.

“We are gathering forces on the Gaza border, preparing them. They are studying the field and we will use them when we decide to,” an Israeli military spokesman said. “The initiative is ours and time is on our side.”

The final decision on whether to invade Gaza is up to the Israeli government, rather than the military, and carries major political implications as it would substantially increase the risk of far more Israeli casualties.

As Israel continued to bombard Hamas targets in Gaza yesterday, the Palestinian death toll rose to 87, including 17 children, while in Israel seven people have died including a five-year-old boy.

“The IDF have already attacked hundreds of targets and we will soon pass 1,000. We are continuing to strike Hamas while defending our citizens,” said Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, as he inspected an Iron Dome missile defence system yesterday.

“It will take time but with great decisiveness, both defensively and offensively, we will achieve our goal – to restore quiet to the state of Israel.”

Separately, Reuven Rivlin, the Israeli president, strongly condemned rioting by both Arab and Jewish extremists nationwide which has led to at least 400 arrests, comparing the situation to a “civil war”.

One attack in Bat Yam that was broadcast live by Israeli TV crews showed a Jewish mob dragging a man, whom they believed to be Palestinian, out of his car before severely beating him. “We’re watching a lynching in real time,” a TV reporter says off-camera.

In the northern city of Tamra, a Jewish man was attacked by an Arab mob who nearly torched his car while he was inside. Israeli paramedics said he was also stabbed but survived the ordeal.

Further attacks are spreading throughout the country, including Haifa and Acre in the north, as well as Lod, Jaffa and Tiberias.

“Death to Arabs” was being chanted at several rallies overnight while in Jerusalem an Arab man was stabbed outside the Mahane Yehuda market on the western side of the city.

Mr Netanyahu was reportedly considering the deployment of troops in cities hit by the unrest, and vowed yesterday to grant police new powers to detain suspected rioters without charge for an extended period.

“We have no bigger threat now than these pogroms, and we have no choice but to restore law and order via determined use of force,” he said. “Nothing can justify an Arab mob assaulting Jews, and nothing can justify a Jewish mob assaulting Arabs.”

The rioting in Israel has become so serious that there are concerns it could end up eclipsing the conflict in Gaza.

An Israeli police chief on Wednesday compared the unrest in Lod in central Israel to Arab riots that preceded the Second Intifada, a mass Palestinian uprising.

Yesterday, it also emerged that the US has increased security at its embassy in Jerusalem, where a major police presence was on the streets including armed and mounted officers.

Throughout the day, air raid sirens sounded across Israel, including in Tel Aviv where Ben Gurion airport was closed and flights diverted. One rocket, fired by Hamas from the Gaza strip, nearly landed in the holiday resort of Eilat, Israel’s largest southern town.

Vladimir Putin and Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, appealed in a video call for an end to the fighting.

“The main goal is to stop violent acts from both sides and ensure the safety of the civilian population,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

(© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]