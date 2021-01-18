Israel rushes to put more settlers in West Bank

Israeli authorities have expedited plans to build an additional 780 homes in West Bank settlements, in a last-minute surge before the friendly Trump administration leaves office this week.

Anti-settlement group Peace Now said 90pc of the homes lay deep inside the West Bank, which the Palestinians seek as the heartland of a future independent state. More than 200 homes were located in unauthorised outposts the government had decided to legalise.

Israel has stepped up settlement construction during President Trump’s term. According to Peace Now, Israel approved or advanced construction of more than 12,000 settlement homes in 2020, the highest in a single year since it began recording statistics in 2012.

“By promoting hundreds of settlement units, Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu is once again putting his personal political interests over those of the country,” the group said. “Not only will this settlement activity erode the possibility for a conflict-ending resolution with the Palestinians in the long-term, but in the short term it needlessly sets Israel on a collision course with the incoming Biden administration.”

Mr Netanyahu’s office would not comment yesterday but last week he said he would seek approvals for the construction projects. They include 100 homes in Tal Menashe, a settlement where an Israeli woman was killed last month.

The Palestinians claim all of the West Bank, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, as part of a future independent state. They say the growing settler population, approaching some 500,000 people, makes it increasingly difficult to achieve their dream of independence.

