Israel heads for new election as Netanyahu and Gantz fall out

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adjusts his protective face mask as he leaves the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, after a preliminary vote to dissolve parliament, in Jerusalem December 2, 2020. Alex Kolomoisky/Pool via REUTERS

Israel has taken a major step tow ard plunging into its fourth national election in under two years after politicians – supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main coalition partner – passed a preliminary proposal to dissolve parliament.

The 61-54 vote came seven months after the coalition took office in a declaration of national unity to confront the pandemic. But the alliance between Mr Netanyahu’s Likud Party and Defence Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White has been plagued by infighting.

The vote gave only preliminary approval to ending the alliance and forcing a new election early next year. The legislation goes to a committee before parliament the Knesset gives final approval, perhaps as soon as next week.

In the meantime, Mr Gantz and Mr Netanyahu are expected to make a last-ditch attempt to preserve their troubled alliance.

By joining the opposition in yesterday’s vote, Mr Gantz’s party voiced its dissatisfaction with Mr Netanyahu, accusing him of putting his own personal interests ahead of those of the country.

The prime minister is on trial for a series of corruption charges, and Mr Gantz accuses him of hindering key government work, including the passage of a national budget, in hopes of stalling or overturning the legal proceedings against him.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, whose Yesh Atid party voted for new elections, accused the government of gross mishandling of the coronavirus crisis and its economic fallout. He said the one thing all citizens share is “the feeling that they lost control over their lives”.

Israel's Saar-6 corvette Defender, built in Germany, cruises near a gas production platform off Haifa. Photo: Reuters/Ilan Rosenberg

Israel's Saar-6 corvette Defender, built in Germany, cruises near a gas production platform off Haifa. Photo: Reuters/Ilan Rosenberg

The country also received its most advanced warship yesterday .

The German-built Shield was described as a bulwark for vulnerable Mediterranean gas rigs as tensions with Tehran soar over the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist.

The Saar-6 corvette that docked in Haifa port, and three more following next year, will bring to 15 the number of missile boats deployed by a small navy which carries out missions as far away as the Red Sea and the Gulf.

Israel also wants to protect off-shore natural gas fields close to Lebanon, an old foe with which it has held so far fruitless US-mediated maritime border talks.

“The welcome discovery of the gas fields off Israel’s shore made it necessary to create a plan that will provide a protective envelope,” Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said at a ceremony at the port.

The navy sees a threat to the gas rigs from Lebanon’s Iranian-backed Hezbollah guerrillas, especially after Tehran vowed to retaliate for Friday’s killing of nuclear mastermind Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which it blamed on Israel.

“The Iranians are looking for ‘prestige’ targets like these, that can be hit with low casualties, meaning – they may hope – less chance of escalation,” an Israeli security official said. “The question is whether Hezbollah would strike now.”

Though Hezbollah has previously threatened the gas rigs, it said responding to Mr Fakhrizadeh’s death was in Iran’s hands. Lebanon has urged “all parties” to show restraint.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the assassination.

