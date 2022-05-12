Israel accused of shooting TV journalist dead ‘in cold blood’

Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known Al Jazeera reporter, was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin yesterday. Photo: Al Jazeera via AP

A veteran Al Jazeera journalist was shot dead while covering an Israeli army raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank early yesterday.

The circumstances surro unding the death of Shireen Abu Akleh, a household name in the Arab world, remained unclear last night amid competing claims over who fired the gun.

Video footage showed the 51-year-old Palestinian-American slumped on the ground in a flak jacket marked “Press” and a helmet.

Another showed her being hauled into a car, with a head injury.

She was rushed to hospital but declared dead soon after, the Palestinian health ministry said.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that she was killed by a shot to the head. The bullet is being sent to a crime lab to determine what kind of gun it came from.

Several people witnessed Ms Abu Akleh being killed, including fellow Al Jazeera journalist Ali al-Samoudi.

“We were going to film the Israeli army raid, and suddenly they shot us without asking us to leave or stop filming,” he said.

“The first bullet hit me and the second hit Shireen. There was no Palestinian military resistance at all,” he added from a hospital in Jenin where he was being treated for his injuries. “They killed her in cold blood.”

Mujahed Al-Sa’di, another journalist, said: “We walked a few metres next to a factory wall and the shooting started. It was directed at us. Shireen was on the ground and Shatha [another journalist] was standing close to her amid the fire. “The occupation targeted her while wearing the helmet, she was shot right underneath the ear.”

Al Jazeera and the Palestinian health ministry said Ms Abu Akleh was killed deliberately by the Israel Defence Forces. A statement from the Qatar-based network said it was a “blatant murder” and that she was “assassinated in cold blood”. But Naftali Bennett, the Israeli prime minister, said she was “likely” shot by Palestinians “indiscriminately firing” during a gun battle in the restive area.

The defence forces initially briefed the same, but later rowed back to say it was unclear what happened. “At this stage, we cannot determine by whose fire she was harmed and we regret her death,” said Lt Gen Aviv Kochavi.

The force confirmed it had raided the camp, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups in the northern West Bank home to 14,000 people. It has said it does not aim at journalists and has called for a joint investigation.

Jenin camp has long been a flashpoint between Israel and the occupied West Bank. During the 2002 Palestinian Intifada, a 10-day battle resulted in the deaths of 52 Palestinians and 23 Israeli soldiers.

It has again been at the centre of tensions following terror attacks against Israeli civilians. A man from a village nearby shot five people in Tel Aviv in March. Last week, two men from Jenin killed three people in an axe and knife attack in the ultra-orthodox town of Elad. Israel Defence Forces have conducted raids to arrest suspects, but they have met fierce resistance.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Israeli government was considering a full-blown military operation in Jenin or the Gaza Strip.

The death of Ms Abu Akleh, a well-known television correspondent who has covered the Palestinian and Israeli conflict for three decades, was met with an outpouring of grief across the Middle East.

Over the past quarter-century, Ms Abu Akleh became a regular presence in homes, cafes and offices across the Arab world as well as more broadly through Al Jazeera’s English-language channel. “She was the voice of Palestine in every Arab home,” one journalist said.

A Palestinian Christian, Ms Abu Akleh never married and leaves no children.

