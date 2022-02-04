Islamic State leader killed during US forces raid in Syria

US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other White House national security staff watching the operation in Northern Syria. Photo: The White House/Handout via Reuters

The house Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was staying in was destroyed in the operation in the Syrian village of Atmeh. Photo: AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed

The call from the hovering Black Hawk helicopters blared out in Arabic over loudspeakers: “Everyone will be safe if you surrender. Those who remain will die.”

Months of planning had led the US elite special forces team to one of the world’s most-wanted men – Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the leader of Islamic State (IS).

The only problem was he was hiding among civilians in the rebel-held north-western Syrian province of Idlib.

Minutes later, women and children heeded the warning and came streaming out of the apartment complex below. The target, however, refused.

Instead of giving himself up, Qurayshi, variously known as Abdullah Qardash or Hajji Abdullah, detonated a powerful suicide vest, killing himself, his wife, and a number of his children.

“He knew his minutes were numbered,” a senior US administration official told reporters yesterday.

It was a daring midnight raid – a rare ground assault inside Syria and the first major counter-terror mission since President Joe Biden took office.

He watched the mission unfold from the White House’s Situation Room, as he had done 11 years ago for the raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

Under cover of darkness two dozen American commandos – supported by helicopter gunships, armed Reaper drones and attack jets – were dropped near the unremarkable three-storey building set among olive groves in the town of Atmeh, close to the border with Turkey.

US Central Command, based in Florida, had received intelligence on Qurayshi’s location, but it was not until early December they had confirmation.

The administration official said that the presence of civilians had ruled out the possibility of carrying out the mission remotely with drones.

“We’re just coming to this house to rid you of the terrorists,” the US forces were heard telling the building’s residents, neighbours told local media.

Qurayshi was on the third floor of the building, which housed a number of other families thought to have been unaware of the terror leader’s presence.

“Fairly early into the operation” Qurayshi is said to have detonated a suicide vest, creating a blast so powerful that bodies were thrown out of the window.

The special forces then entered the complex, where they were drawn into hand-to-hand combat with one of Qurayshi’s lieutenants and his wife, who was hiding out on the second floor.

They were both killed, along with a number of their children.

The mission bore a striking resemblance to the US forces’ killing of Qurayshi’s predecessor, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in October 2019 under president Donald Trump.

Central Command managed to confirm a tip about Qurayshi’s location in early December and briefed Mr Biden on his options.

Military chiefs, including Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, recommended a ground assault as it would likely incur less risk to civilians, however it involved boots on the ground in extremely hostile territory controlled by al-Qaida-linked jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

A 3D model of the apartment building was constructed in order to plan out their mission.

They prepared for several eventualities, including that Qurayshi would detonate a suicide vest, as Baghdadi had done 16km from the site of yesterday’s raid.

They had “high confidence” that should he blow himself up the building would not collapse and kill all those left inside.

“It would remain structurally sound,” the official told reporters.

“That was all discussed with the president. I don’t think he (Qurayshi) knew that, it was probably his intent to kill everyone in the building. He had a complete disregard for human life.”

According to a man who rented the apartment, Qurayshi had three children under the age of six, all of whom are thought to have died in the explosion.

When the mission was complete, the forces returned to the helicopters, which then came under fire from rebel fighters using heavy anti-aircraft guns mounted on vehicles.

According to the Syrian civil defence group – the White Helmets – at least 13 people were killed in clashes that took place during and after the raid.

It said the fatalities included six children and four women. There were no US casualties, according to the Pentagon. (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

