The leader of the so-called Islamic State Abu Bakr al Baghdadi is believed to have been killed following a raid in the Idlib province of Syria.

Islamic State leader Baghdadi - what we know so far

Here is a profile of the terror group's shadowy leader:

Al Baghdadi was born Ibrahim Awwad Ibrahim Ali al-Badri al-Samarrai in 1971 in Samarra, Iraq, and adopted his nom de guerre early on.

Because of anti-US militant activity, he was detained by US forces in Iraq and sent to Bucca prison in February 2004, according to IS-affiliated websites.

He was released 10 months later, after which he joined the al-Qaida branch in Iraq of Abu Musab al-Zarqawi.

He later assumed control of the group, known at the time as the Islamic State of Iraq.

Under his watch, a group known as the Nusra Front were merged with Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

Over the years, he has been reported multiple times to have been killed, but none of these reports have been confirmed.

In 2017, Russian officials said there was a "high probability" he had been killed in a Russian airstrike on the outskirts of Raqqa, but US officials later said they believed he was still alive.

