Islamic State claim responsibility for shooting death of female Afghan activist and journalist

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the shooting death of a female TV presenter and women’s rights activist in Afghanistan yesterday, an attack that underscored a rising trend of violence against journalists in the country.

Malalai Maiwand, a presenter at Enikas Radio and TV in the eastern province of Nangarhar, was killed along with her driver in the attack on their vehicle in the regional capital Jalalabad, taking the total number of journalists and media workers killed this year in Afghanistan to 10.

“She was on the way to the office when the incident happened,” said Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Nangarhar has been a hotbed of militant activity, most notably involving Islamic State, which issued its claim of responsibility via its Telegram communications channel, calling her a “pro-regime” journalist.

Ms Maiwand, who was 25, was not the first in her family to be targeted. Five years ago her mother, also an activist, was killed by unknown gunmen. Enikas has been targeted before, with its owner, Engineer Zalmay, kidnapped for ransom in 2018.

“With the killing of Malalai, the working field for female journalists is getting more smaller and the journalists may not dare to continue their jobs the way they were doing before,” Nai, an Afghan media advocacy group, said.

Last month, Elyas Dayee, a Radio Azadi journalist, was killed in a bomb blast in the province of Helmand, and Yama Siawash, a former TOLOnews presenter, was killed in a blast in Kabul.

The Afghan government, the German Embassy, European Union delegation and Britain’s ambassador condemned growing attacks on journalists and activists.

Afghan interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said that in the last decade-and-a-half, the vast majority of journalists killed had been victims of Islamist Taliban militants.

International donors and governments have voiced apprehension about a possible reversal of progress on women’s rights over the last two decades if the Taliban return to any sort of power with the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country scheduled next year.

The Taliban’s ultra-hardline rule in 1996-2001 was marked by oppressive laws for women up until the group was toppled following a US-led invasion of Afghanistan.

In a separate development yesterday Afghan government negotiators and the Taliban agreed to have Islamic law and teachings guide them in peace talks now underway in Qatar, according to a document obtained.

The document details a 21-point list of rules and procedures for the negotiations and sheds light on what the talks, which are taking place behind closed doors, actually look like.

The warring sides signed the document last week in Doha, Qatar, where the US-brokered talks began in September and where the Taliban have for years maintained a political office.

Soon after their ceremonious start – the only part that was public– the talks hit an impasse until last week, when in a breakthrough, the two sides agreed on rules and procedures for the negotiations.

The breakthrough was significant as it meant the sides could soon start to negotiate issues that could end decades of fighting in Afghanistan and determine the country’s post-war future – such as a ceasefire, and what to do with armed Taliban fighters and militias loyal to warlords allied with the Kabul government.

Constitutional changes and the rights of women and minorities are also expected to be on the agenda in the crucial talks.

According to Afghans familiar with the talks in Doha, a critical sticking point was whether the deal the U.S. signed with the Taliban in February would be the foundation for the Afghan-Taliban talks. The Afghans spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the peace process.

Online Editors