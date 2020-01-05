Irish in Iran warned to 'be vigilant' as Trump says 'US has targeted 52 Iranian sites'

His statement came in a string of tweets after the White House formally notified Congress of the US operation that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

Trump wrote: "Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader...

"Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!"

The tweets came hours after an Iranian commander had suggested that dozens of American facilities and military assets in the Middle East were at risk, along with Israel, a key US ally.

"Thirty-five vital American positions in the region are within the reach of the Islamic republic, and Tel Aviv," Brig Gen Gholamali Abuhamzeh was quoted as saying. "The Strait of Hormuz is a vital thoroughfare for the West, and a large number of American destroyers and warships cross the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman and the Persian Gulf."

Earlier last night a volley of missiles appeared to target the US embassy and one of its bases in Iraq, sparking fears that an Iran-backed militia had begun attempts to take revenge for the US drone attack last week.

A Katyusha rocket struck inside the Green Zone close to the US mission in Baghdad, followed minutes later by a two rockets fired at on al-Balad airbase, 40 miles away, which houses US air force trainers. Three Iraqi military personnel were reported injured in the second assault. While such attacks, which have in the past been claimed by the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), on US installations in Iraq are not unusual, the timing and targets appeared to suggest a coordinated response.

FEARED LEADER: Qasem Soleimani in his IRGC uniform. Photo: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an Iraqi who effectively led the PMF - an umbrella of militias in Iraq dominated by groups aligned with Iran - was killed on Friday alongside Qassim Soleimani, head of Iran's powerful Quds force.

The group had vowed revenge, as has Iran, which will likely be plotting a much more significant attack on American interests in the region.

Mourners yesterday chanted "Death to America" as they escorted the pair's coffins through the streets of Iraq.

A crowd of tens of thousands, dressed mostly in black and military fatigues, carried the banners of Iran-backed militias that are fiercely loyal to Soleimani. Many more stayed off the streets, expressing fear that the killing by the US of the head of the powerful Quds force would spark a new deadly confrontation in the region and Iraq would become the staging ground.

Iranian state TV aired images of a ceremony honouring Soleimani at Jamkaran mosque in the city of Qom, where a red flag was hoisted above the minarets. Red flags in Shia Islam tradition symbolise blood spilt unjustly and serve as a call to avenge a person who is killed.

On the flag were the Arabic words "ya Latharat al-Hussein," meaning "Revenge for Hussein", in reference to Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of Islamic prophet Muhammad.

According to experts, who said they believed it was the first time the flag had been raised above the mosque, it will not be lowered until the assassination of the 62-year-old general is avenged.

The funeral procession is expected to last several days as Soleimani's coffin is led through Shia holy cities in both countries, to Tehran for a public farewell, and then to his home province of Kerman for burial on Tuesday.

PMF fighters have been firing rockets at US installations in recent months. It was unclear if the group had officially begun its retaliation for the death of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. One militia, which operates under the PMF, issued a call last night for Iraqi security forces to "move away from US bases by a distance of no less than 1km," starting from today, suggesting attacks would continue.

Illustrating Soleimani's regional reach, Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip, including the territory's Hamas rulers, opened a mourning site for the celebrated commander and dozens gathered to burn American and Israeli flags.

Iranian TV showed Hassan Rouhani, Iran's president, meeting Soleimani's daughters to offer condolences.

"Who will take the revenge of my father?" one asked.

He is heard to reply to the sobbing young woman in a black hijab: "Rest assured that his revenge will be taken. Everyone will take revenge."

Mr Rouhani, who is considered a moderate in the government, added: "There will be a thunderbolt response... The Americans will see the effects of this criminal act, not only today but for years to come."

Some Iraqis, conversely, celebrated in Baghdad's streets. Soleimani was accused of orchestrating violent crackdowns on peaceful pro-democracy protests there in recent months, in which hundreds have been killed. Demonstrators have been out on the streets for weeks protesting against perceived government corruption and growing unemployment, as well as Iran's interference in the country's affairs.

Shokoufeh, a 21-year-old student in the central city of Shiraz, neither mourned nor celebrated. She said she feared what was coming next.

She and some others hoped Washington and Tehran would use diplomacy to ease the worst crisis in relations since Iranian hardline students stormed the US embassy shortly after the country's 1979 Islamic revolution.

"I don't back his cause. It brought us misery and confrontation and isolation," she said. "I just want peace with America and our neighbours."

Meanwhile Irish citizens have been urged not to travel to Iraq and any Irish citizens in the country are being advised to leave immediately.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade issued a 'do not travel' warning to anyone planning to travel to the region. The warning declared: "We advise against all travel to Iraq because of the extremely dangerous security situation and very high threat of terrorist attacks. If you're currently in Iraq, we advise you to leave immediately.

"If you consider your presence in Iraq to be absolutely essential, you should have adequate and continuous professional security arrangements and ensure they are regularly reviewed."

A small number of Irish citizens are registered as residing in Iraq.

A warning is also in place for Irish citizens in Iran to avoid a number of areas in the country. A three-day period of national mourning is in place in Iran for General Soleimani.

Irish citizens in Iran were advised to "remain vigilant and avoid all demonstrations and protests taking place in cities across Iran and refrain from recording or photographing them. Foreign nationals visiting or living in Iran could be targeted or arrested at such events".

The US, UK and France also ordered all of their passport holders to leave or avoid Iraq amid fears for their safety.

Germany's security services reviewed domestic, EU and international threat levels following the killing.

Sunday Independent