Irish Army Ranger wing release behind-the-scenes pictures of Afghanistan rescue mission as soldiers arrive home

The Irish Army Ranger wing mission to Afghanistan. Boarding the CASA at Baldonnell. Picture: Irish Defence Forces

The Irish Army Ranger wing mission to Afghanistan. Packing the kit. Picture: Irish Defence Forces

The Irish Army Ranger wing mission to Afghanistan. Final checks before departure from Baldonnell. Picture: Irish Defence Forces

The Irish Army Ranger wing mission to Afghanistan. CASA takes off from Baldonnell with ECAT team on board. Picture: Irish Defence Forces

The Irish Army Ranger wing mission to Afghanistan. Carrying out searches. Picture: Irish Defence Forces

The Irish Army Ranger wing mission to Afghanistan. Adjusting night vision equipment seconds before landing at Kabul. Picture: Irish Defence Forces

The Irish Army Ranger wing mission to Afghanistan. Disembarking from French Air Force A400M. Picture: Irish Defence Forces

The Irish Army Ranger wing mission to Afghanistan. A soldier offers reassurance to a local girl. Picture: Irish Defence Forces

The Irish Army Ranger team that conducted the Emergency Civil Assistance Team (ECAT) mission to aid in the evacuation of Irish citizens have returned home, the Defence Forces have confirmed this evening.

The ECAT team were deployed to Kabul International Airport on Tuesday alongside officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to oversee the evacuation of Irish citizens and their dependents in Kabul.

A total of 36 Irish citizens, their dependents and visa holders were evacuated with the aid of the Army Rangers and Government officials.

“The Defence Forces element of the team included members of the Defence Forces Special Operations Forces unit of the Army Ranger Wing (ARW),” a spokesperson for the Defence Forces said.

“On deployment the team secured the Department of Foreign Affairs personnel on the ground, liaised with key actors in the airport and assisted the DFA in the processing and evacuation of identified Irish citizens/dependents.

“The team were also on standby to provide medical assistance if required. The team’s deployment and recovery were supported by both the Irish Air Corps and Partner Nation aircraft,” the spokesperson said.

One of these aircraft was the Government jet, a Learjet 45, which was stationed near to Kabul in an undisclosed location in the Middle East, in case the team needed quick extraction.

The Army Rangers and Government officials had travelled to Kabul via France on Tuesday.

There are still a total of 60 Irish citizens and 15 dependents in Afghanistan and the DFA is working to extract those people, if it can be executed safely.

A bomb attack at the airport yesterday killed at least 96 people, including 13 US military personnel, along with Afghan civilians, including women and children.

The Islamic State Khorasan Province has claimed responsibility for the attack.

