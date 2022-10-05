Ireland’s honorary consul to Lebanon staging bank sit-in demanding access to his savings

The honorary consul general of Ireland to Lebanon, Georges Siam, is currently staging a sit-in at a bank outside Beirut demanding access to his own savings.

Mr Siam is one of many people who are having to go to extraordinary lengths to access their own money in a country where the financial system has fallen apart in recent years.

Mr Siam is staging the sit-in at a bank in Hamzieh outside Beirut and has said he will not leave until the funds he requested are given to him.

The diplomat, who currently serves his nation in its dealings with Ireland, has previously served as the ambassador to Qatar, Turkey, Brazil and the UAE.

His wife Golda Siam told CNN that they “should not have to beg” for her own money, before confirming her husband was a peaceful protester and unarmed.

A woman armed with a toy gun made international headlines in recent weeks when she held up a bank to withdraw her family’s money needed to fund her sister’s cancer treatment.

Mr Siam tweeted in support of Sali Hafiz, whom he deemed a “hero”. Ms Hafiz gave interviews while on the run from authorities and said: "We are in the country of mafias. If you are not a wolf, the wolves will eat you,” while hiding out in the Bekaa Valley.

A Lebanese MP, Cynthia Zarazir, also began a sit-in today demanding her own money as even the country’s legislators were denied access to their savings.

Many banks in Lebanon have frozen accounts as the country’s financial woes deepen even further. This has led to dozens of heists, protests and hostage situations as desperate citizens attempt to withdraw their cash from banks.

In recent weeks banks were closed for 10 days as the number of bank robberies across the nation grew but this did little but foment increasing tension and anger among the populace.

The Lebanese banking association has accused the government of pitting the people against the banks while banking employees will stage a sit-in protest next week to protest against the lack of security being provided to them in the current climate.

The Lebanese lira has plummeted in value in recent years as the country’s finances crumbled, expedited by the Beirut Port blast in 2020 which killed 218 people, injured thousands and caused an estimated €15bn worth of damage to the capital city.