Iran’s energy workers go on strike as wave of protests widens

Labourers at a major Iranian petrochemical plant in the country’s south went on a wildcat strike yesterday in solidarity with a nationwide protest movement sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of morality police.

It is the first sign that weeks of unrest are reaching the nation’s most crucial sector.

In a dozen videos uploaded to the internet, workers at the petrochemical industrial zone in the Persian Gulf coast city of Assaluyeh could be seen gathering, chanting slogans against regime leader Ali Khamenei, and closing off roads.

There were also reports of a strike at a refinery complex in Abadan, in the country’s oil-rich southwest.

“These strikes were in response to previous calls during the last two days and in support of the massive protests of the people,” the Iranian Council for Organising Protests by Oil Industry Contract Workers said in a statement posted to its Telegram channel. “Informed and bold oil workers will not be silent and passive in the face of the suppression and killing of people and will protest together and in unison with the people.”

The statement called on other workers in the petrochemical industry to join the strikes. “Now is the time to protest widely and prepare ourselves for nationwide and back-breaking strikes,” it said.

“This is the beginning of the road, and we will continue our protests together with the people of the whole country every day.”

Videos showed workers chanting “death to the dictator” and calling for the removal of Ali Khamenei as leader. “The workers have gone on strike and closed the highway,” a narrator says in one video, which shows smoke rising from the complex and labourers milling about on a road.

The strike comes after a harrowing and fiery two days of widespread protests across the country, led by women and young Iranians enraged by the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and attempts by the regime to downplay it.

A subsequent violent crackdown caused further unrest, leaving at least 185 more dead, including teenagers.

The protests in the wake of Ms Amini’s death on September 16, have already badly impacted Iran’s economy.

The country’s telecom ministry has said that internet shutdowns meant to stifle protests have cost it a third of its revenue.

