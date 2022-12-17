Iran’s dictatorship has to go, but my country’s situation is not simple

Most people here will have heard about the anti-regime protests in Iran, sparked by the death of a woman, Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the so-called morality police for wearing a hijab “improperly”. Some reports and commentators have given the impression that the country’s situation can be easily explained, but as an Iranian woman and an academic researcher, I know the full story is more complex.

Dictatorship survives on arbitrariness, and I need to share my experience to explain this. As a Kurdish-Iranian woman who has lived in Iran for three decades, I still struggle to explain how the laws regarding the hijab operate. I drove everywhere in Tehran in my 20s, so I rarely encountered the “morality police” vans, but one day I was walking down a street wearing a loose hijab, and I passed several of their vehicles and officers. I thought my hijab was OK because they did not approach me. Only 100m from the last officer I passed, another officer stopped me to tell me it was not satisfactory. I told her that none of her colleagues had said anything about it.

At that moment, I realised no clear solid law was practised regarding the hijab. One person might be beaten for showing some strands of hair and another might never receive so much as a warning for showing more hair.

The Islamic regime began its extreme restrictions in the 1980s by forcing the hijab on women, barring them from solo singing and banning VHS, satellite television and showing musical instruments on TV. Girls and women in the 1980s were highly subjugated in absurd ways: girls were prohibited from wearing white socks to school and women had to wear bizarre large clothes to cover their bodies adequately.

As a woman born in the 1990s, the kind of suppression I experienced as a teenager was milder, though still harsh and hurtful. My sister, born in the 2000s, tells me she cannot imagine how my generation survived. This might suggest that rights for middle-class women such as myself were progressing, but the rise in the number of child marriages proves otherwise. And why is nobody talking about the nightmarish life of working-class Iranian women?

During Sayyid Mohammad Khatami’s presidency, from 1997 to 2005, Iran went through an era of hope and prosperity as he introduced the “Dialogue Among Civilisations” to improve Iran’s international relations. Many artists could get permission to stage concerts, and women’s clothing changed into colourful fabrics and got much shorter and tighter.

It was also during his presidency that several anti-Islamic Republic activists were slaughtered in their houses in a series of murders. Newspapers and news agencies were less censored, but many of them were banned.

It was never easy to say if the situation was progressing or worsening. Many aspects of women’s rights have improved in the past 10 years, but the arbitrariness still haunts us. That is how dictatorship confuses its victims.

I have no wish to defend Iran’s current regime, and I think the Ayatollah needs to be convicted in front of a proper court. Yet if there is one thing I can be certain about, it is accepting uncertainty when it comes to the outcome of opposing movements.

Iran’s pre-Islamic revolution protests were as genuine as the ongoing “Women, Life, Freedom” movement. Over the past 10 years, Manoto TV, an anti-Islamic regime satellite channel launched in 2010, has been whitewashing the previous Pahlavi monarchy by highlighting the late Shah’s achievements and denying that the working class suffered under his reign. Historical evidence proves otherwise. Elaborating on Shah’s ominous deeds would not help the current situation, but I mention this to make clear that in pre-Islamic Iran, the working class was suffering.

The revolutionary protests escalated in 1978, during the Cold War, when Iran was neighbouring the Soviet Union. Leftist political parties had been educating the working class about their rights for several decades, and the US could not risk losing Iran. When Ayatollah Khomeini returned from France and the new regime was established, the leftist parties supported him despite knowing that this spelled an end to secularism. This was because they found his “Neither East Nor West” attitude preferable to letting capitalism take over.

Alas, many of them had died or been executed when, in 2016, the BBC revealed documents showing that US president Jimmy Carter had extensive engagement with Ruhollah Khomeini and Iran’s 1979 revolution. The leftist parties in 1979 mistook the enemy of their enemy for an ally, not knowing that it was the US government changing the direction of a genuine working-class movement. What happened next tells me that the US created a problem it could not solve, and we have been paying for it ever since.

When there is a movement, capitalism finds ways to profit from it. I believe the chaos in the country stems partly from a disorganised genuine movement of protesters and partly from anti-regime-funded groups attempting to take the lead. Although I consider Iran’s regime a cancerous tumour that needs to be removed, I would not call the second group allies.

One of the gravest concerns not addressed by mainstream media is the country’s economic situation. Women are harshly subjugated, but their situation was way worse in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. Yet the economic situation has been worsening inexplicably. To explain it to Irish readers, the minimum wage in Iran is about €230 a month, and the food prices match Aldi prices. The fact that this serious concern is being dismissed, especially by the opposing groups, makes me suspicious about their intentions.

As an Iranian woman, an academic, and a human being, I hope the regime is overturned, and a new genuinely democratic government comes into power that would bring the country prosperity, freedom and a new life.

*The writer’s identity is with the editor and has been withheld to preserve her safety