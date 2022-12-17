| 1.7°C Dublin

Iran’s dictatorship has to go, but my country’s situation is not simple

Death in custody: One of many protests around the world for Mahsa Amini. Photo by Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto via Getty Images Expand

Iranian citizen in Ireland*

Most people here will have heard about the anti-regime protests in Iran, sparked by the death of a woman, Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the so-called morality police for wearing a hijab “improperly”. Some reports and commentators have given the impression that the country’s situation can be easily explained, but as an Iranian woman and an academic researcher, I know the full story is more complex.

Dictatorship survives on arbitrariness, and I need to share my experience to explain this. As a Kurdish-Iranian woman who has lived in Iran for three decades, I still struggle to explain how the laws regarding the hijab operate. I drove everywhere in Tehran in my 20s, so I rarely encountered the “morality police” vans, but one day I was walking down a street wearing a loose hijab, and I passed several of their vehicles and officers. I thought my hijab was OK because they did not approach me. Only 100m from the last officer I passed, another officer stopped me to tell me it was not satisfactory. I told her that none of her colleagues had said anything about it.

