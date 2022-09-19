Iranians maintain protests at death of woman in custody

A man in Tehran reads a newspaper bearing a picture of Mahsa Amin (22) who died on Friday. Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA

Protests continued unabated in Tehran yesterday and #MahsaAmini became one of the top hashtags ever on Persian-language Twitter as Iranians reacted angrily to the death of a young woman in the custody of morality police enforcing strict hijab rules.

Ms Amini (22) died on Friday after falling into a coma following her arrest in Tehran earlier in the week. The case has put a spotlight on women’s rights in Iran.

Police denied suspicions aired on social media that she was beaten, saying she fell ill as she waited with other detained women.

“Authorities have said my daughter suffered from chronic medical conditions. I personally deny such claims as my daughter was fit and had no health problems,” Amini’s father told pro-reform Emtedad news website yesterday.

Hundreds of protesters gathered yesterday around the University of Tehran, shouting “Woman, Life, Freedom”, according to online videos.

Under Iran’s sharia, or Islamic law, women are obliged to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes. Offenders face public rebuke, fines or arrest. But in recent months activists have urged women to remove veils despite the hardline rulers’ crackdown on “immoral behaviour”.

By yesterday afternoon, the Persian hashtag #MahsaAmini had reached 1.63 million mentions on Twitter.

Ms Amini was from the country’s Kurdistan region, where there were also protests on Saturday, including at the funeral in her home town of Saqez.

Between 8 to 10 million Kurds live in Iran.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have put down unrest in the country’s Kurdish areas for decades, and the hardline judiciary has sentenced many activists to long jail terms or death.

Police repressed the demonstrations in Saqez. According to videos posted online, at least one man had a head injury.

Behzad Rahimi, a member of parliament for Saqez, told the semi-official ILNA news agency that a few people were wounded at the funeral. “One of them was hospitalised in the Saqez Hospital after being hit in the intestines by ball bearings,” he said.

Kurdish rights group Hengaw said, however, that 33 people were injured in Saqez. Reuters could not independently confirm the number.