Iranian police say death of young woman in custody after arrest over hijab was ‘unfortunate’

Iranian police said yesterday the death of a young woman in custody was an “unfortunate incident”, a semi-official news agency reported, and denied accusations of mistreatment .

Mahsa Amini (22) fell into a coma and died following her arrest in Tehran last week by the morality police for wearing an ‘improper hijab’ sparking demonstrations in Tehran and the Kurdistan province.

Her death has been condemned nationwide, with the Persian hashtag #MahsaAmini reaching 1.8 million Twitter mentions.

However, the most intense demonstrations have been in Iranian Kurdistan, where authorities have previously put down unrest among minority Kurds.

Yesterday, protesters threw rocks at security forces in the town of Divandarreh in Kurdistan, a video posted on Twitter by Kurdish rights group Hengaw showed.

A widely-followed Iranian Twitter account that focuses on protests in Iran said shopkeepers had gone on strike in Kurdish cities yesterday.



The police said Ms Amini fell ill as she waited with other women being held by the morality police, who enforce strict rules imposed since Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution requiring women to cover their hair and wear loose clothes in public.

But her father told pro-reform Emtedad news website on Sunday that his daughter was fit with no health problems.

He said Ms Amini had suffered bruises to her legs and he held the police responsible for her death.

Greater Tehran Police Commander Hossein Rahimi said “cowardly accusations” had been made against Iranian police, that Ms Amini suffered no physical harm, and the police had “done everything” to keep her alive.

“This incident was unfortunate for us and we wish to never witness such incidents,” Mr Rahimi said in the statement reported by the Fars news agency.

The police screened a video showing a woman identified as Ms Amini walking into a room and taking a seat alongside others.

It then fast-forwards to show her on her feet as she talked to someone who appeared to be inspecting part of her clothing.

The woman identified as Ms Amini then raised her hands to her head and collapsed.

Mr Rahimi said paramedics arrived within one minute of her collapse.

Ms Amini’s father told Emtedad that police took two hours to transfer her to hospital and if she had arrived earlier she would not have died.

Mr Rahimi said he could not comment on the cause of death because this was a medical rather than a security issue, adding that the morality police were “doing positive work”.

Offenders against Iran’s sharia, or Islamic law, face public rebuke, fines or arrest. But in recent months activists have urged women to remove veils despite the hardline rulers’ crackdown on “immoral behaviour”.

An official organization that promotes Islamic morals yesterday issued a statement urging reform to the way Iran implements rules on hijab wearing, calling for less policing and more encouragment for women to abide by the rules.

Ms Amini’s death has the potential to ramp up tension between the establishment and a Kurdish minority numbering eight to 10 million.

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have put down unrest in the country’s Kurdish areas for decades.



