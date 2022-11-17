| 5.3°C Dublin

Iran: young girl among five killed as gunmen on motorbikes attack bazaar

Shops are closed in Tehran Bazaar amid the recent protests. Reuters Expand

Shops are closed in Tehran Bazaar amid the recent protests. Reuters

Gunmen opened fire in a bazaar in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh on Wednesday, killing at least five people, including a young girl, and wounding civilians and security forces, state TV reported.

In a separate attack, gunmen shot dead two members of Iran's paramilitary Basij in the central city of Isfahan, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

