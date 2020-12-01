Iran vows to avenge death of assassinated nuclear expert

Iran’s defence minister promised to double spending on the nuclear research organisation once headed by Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, during a fiery speech at the funeral for the assassinated scientist described as Iran’s nuclear weapons guru.

Amir Hatami also pledged to find and punish those responsible for Mr Fakhrizadeh’s killing, saying: “We chase criminals until the end.”

The minister said the government would double the budget of the Defence Research and Innovation Organisation, the ministry department focused on “nuclear defence” that was once headed by Mr Fakhrizadeh.

Western intelligence believe that Mr Fakhrizadeh led research into the feasibility of building an atomic bomb until they assessed the programme to have ended in 2003. Iran insists its nuclear research is for peaceful purposes.

The official explanation for the killing of Mr Fakhrizadeh on Friday continued to change yesterday, with Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, saying the operation “was very complex, using electronic equipment and no one was present at the scene”.

This narrative was reflected in a Fars News report, which said “no human assets were present at the scene of the assassination and the shooting was carried out only with automated weapons”.

Funeral: Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin. Photo: Iranian Defence Ministry/ WANA via Reuters

Funeral: Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin. Photo: Iranian Defence Ministry/ WANA via Reuters

This latest version of the attack helped authorities explain an embarrassing lack of arrests in a high-profile killing that has raised the prospect of conflict in the region during the final months of Donald Trump’s US presidency.

Earlier reports said Mr Fakhrizadeh was killed during a roadside ambush in which a vehicle exploded and gunmen opened fire on his vehicle and his bodyguards.

Witnesses testified to the presence of assassins to state television on Friday, while Fars News initially reported that “three or four terrorists” were killed in a firefight.

Javad Mogouei, a documentary maker close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said on Sunday as many as 12 assassins had been involved.

As well as an unmanned Nissan equipped with an automatic machine gun, he said the hit squad included four passengers in one car, four motorcyclists and two snipers.

“None of the terrorists is arrested or killed,” he said in a post on Instagram.

Iran continues to blame Israel for the attack, but yesterday Mr Shamkhani said the People’s Mujahedeen of Iran, an exiled opposition group, were “certainly” involved, alongside “the Zionist regime and the Mossad” – Israel’s spy agency.

An unnamed source also told Iran’s English-language Press TV that the weapon used in the killing was made in Israel.

The assassination will complicate efforts by US President-elect Joe Biden to rejoin the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran that Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned.

Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s president, on Saturday implicated the US in the attack, saying Israel acted as a “mercenary” for it.

Mr Rouhani, who faces strong domestic demands for a forceful response, has said Iran will retaliate in “due time” to avoid rushing into a “trap”.

Telegraph.co.uk