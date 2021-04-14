Iran to ratchet up its uranium programme in wake of attack on nuclear facility

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran was determined to develop its nuclear capabilities 'in line with the needs of the country'. Photo: Official Khamenei Website/handout via Reuters

Iran will begin enriching uranium to 60pc purity, higher than the program ever has before though still short of weapons grade, after an attack on its Natanz nuclear facility, an Iranian negotiator said yesterday.

The announcement marks a significant escalation after the sabotage, suspected of having been carried out by Israel. It could result in further action by Israel, whose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed never to allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon, and further raise tensions across the Middle East.

Already earlier in the day, Iran’s foreign minister had warned that the weekend assault could hurt ongoing negotiations over its tattered atomic deal with world powers. Those talks are aimed at finding a way for the United States to re-enter the agreement, the goal of which is to limit Iran’s uranium enrichment in exchange for relief on sanctions.

“We believe that this round of negotiations is the time for the US to present a list. I hope that I can go back to Tehran with the list of sanctions that will be lifted,” nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi said in Vienna, where the talks have been taking place. “Otherwise, I don’t believe we can continue like this. Otherwise, I believe this would be a waste of time.”

Mr Araghchi said informal talks were due to start last night, with a formal session beginning tomorrow.

Iran had been enriching up to 20pc – even that was a short technical step to weapons-grade levels of 90pc.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it was aware of the media reports of Mr Araghchi’s comment, which was quoted by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, but had no comment at the time.

Press TV, the Iranian state television’s English-language arm, separately said the IAEA had been informed of the move.

It said the enrichment would begin as of today.

The broadcaster also quoted the negotiator as saying Iran would introduce another 1,000 centrifuges at Natanz, without elaborating.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had threatened to go to 60pc enrichment in February if the country needed to.

“We are determined to develop our nuclear capabilities in line with the needs of the country,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Iran previously had said it could use uranium enriched up to 60pc for nuclear-powered ships. The Islamic Republic currently has no such ships in its navy.

Details remained scarce about the weekend attack at Natanz. The event was initially described only as a blackout in the electrical grid feeding above-ground workshops and underground enrichment halls – but later Iranian officials began referring to it as an attack.

The US has insisted it had nothing to do with Sunday’s sabotage. Instead, Israel is widely believed to have carried out the assault that damaged centrifuges, though it has not claimed it.

But earlier Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif still issued a warning to Washington.

“Americans should know that neither sanctions nor sabotage actions would provide them with an instrument for talks,” Mr Zarif said in Tehran alongside visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. “They should know that these actions would only make the situation difficult for them.”

Online Editors