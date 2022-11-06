Iran is at ‘turning point’ amid ongoing protests and paranoia over police spies

People in Iran protesting in September at the death of Mahsa Amini

A swarm of black-clad security forces on motorcycles, a crowd of screaming students ducking for cover — and, as shots ring out, two campus security guards helplessly waving their arms to shield young people from gunfire.

These dramatic scenes, captured in a short video filmed in the city of Sanandaj last week, offer a glimpse of the brutality of Iran’s crackdown on protests that have lasted for 50 days since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of its morality police.

That the video showed a rare moment of heroism where Iranian officials — albeit minor campus security — apparently sided with the protesters ensured the clip went viral, with commentators praising it as an example of solidarity in the face of repression.

The next day, grateful students presented the two guards with flowers. “Thanks to the security of our university, who shielded us yesterday,” said a student in a Telegram group, sharing photos of the smiling guards receiving their bouquets.

But what happened next illustrates the suspicion and paranoia permeating activism in Iran, where people live in fear of the Tehran regime’s intelligence networks.

There was a chorus of comments asking if the guards were among those who are believed to be informing on students and working to disrupt protests.

“Which side is he on now?” a student asked of one of the guards, who was suspected of being an informer.

“He was on the right side on this day, we don’t know what side he’ll be on tomorrow,” replied another.

The determination of protesters sees little room for compromise with a government determined to quash dissent, suggesting a return to calm will be difficult.

Sanandaj is a centre of Kurdish culture in Iran. That gives an additional dimension to protests there and in other parts of the country where Iran’s ethnic minorities predominate.

​While the protests were sparked by the death of Ms Amini, an ethnic Kurd who was detained for allegedly violating Iran’s strict public dress code by not wearing a proper hijab, protesters in Sanandaj are motivated by a wider range of grievances. “Our anger is not only over mandatory hijab, we are concerned with our economic situation, violence, the arrest and killing of our brothers and sisters,” said one student. “Our goal is to see this government gone. We want a democratic election, no more dictatorship.”

Fearful of protests spreading and warning of foreign plots to destabilise the country, Iranian authorities have cracked down hard. And as protests enter their eighth week, rights groups estimate that at least 277 people have been killed — including several dozen members of the security forces.

Authorities point to the killing of these security force personnel to argue that they are facing a violent uprising, and have threatened to charge “rioters” with “war against God” — a capital offence.

Mass arrests have seen 1,000 people charged so far, including dozens of students, who activists say now could face the death penalty.

Tehran has also blocked the internet in a bid to stop protesters organising online and sharing information with the outside word.

But despite torturously slow upload speeds, the videos that have been shared are having a significant impact on the protest movement, says Roham Alvandi, an Iranian history specialist at the London School of Economics.

“These kinds of images are chipping away at what little legitimacy the regime has left,” he said.​ “It’s impossible for the Islamic Republic to control the narrative of what’s happening — and that is absolutely devastating to them.” ​

“I would predict a mass movement will emerge. We are 49 days into this uprising with no signs of stopping. We’re not going to return to the status quo.”​

