Iran denies Tehran jail fire was lit by inmates over death of Mahsa Amini

A charred building is seen after a fire on the property of the Evin prison, in Tehran. Photo: AP

A huge fire at Iran’s most notorious prison for political opponents was dismissed yesterday by the regime as the result of a fight between inmates.

Four prisoners were killed and 61 injured in the fire at Tehran’s Evin prison on Saturday night after weeks of mass unrest sparked by the death in police custody of a young woman.

Protests have rocked Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini (22), who died in the custody of the morality police on September 16 and present the biggest threat to the Iranian regime in years.

The prison houses hundreds of political prisoners and is a symbol of the regime’s intolerance of dissent.

As smoke billowed out of the prison and flames lit up the night sky, the government insisted the blaze was caused by prison “thugs” and not linked to the recent protests. The official version of events was disputed by human rights organisations, but it remained unclear last night what exactly triggered the unrest.

In video footage of the fire, gunshots and explosions could be heard along with shouts of “death to the dictator”, one of the slogans chanted by anti-government protests. President Ebrahim Raisi last night blamed Joe Biden for inciting “chaos, terror, and destruction” in Iran.

Authorities initially claimed around nine people had been injured in the fire and that no one had escaped. They later revised the figures to four dead and 61 injured.

Evin prison, notorious for its use of torture, houses intellectuals, activists, dual-nationals and anyone considered an opponent of the regime.

Hundreds of the protesters for Amini have been detained at Evin.

