Iran will sell its oil and break sanctions reimposed by the United States on its vital energy and banking sectors, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told economists at a meeting broadcast live on state television on Monday.

Iran claims it will break oil sanctions reimposed by the United States

"America wanted to cut to zero Iran's oil sales ... but we will continue to sell our oil ... to break sanctions," Rouhani said.

Iran has also kicked off air defence war games as the United States reimposed all American sanctions that were lifted under the nuclear deal with world powers.

In May, US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of world powers' 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed a first round of sanctions on Iran in August.

State TV broadcast footage of Iranian air defence systems and anti-aircraft batteries in the manoeuvres across a vast stretch of the country's north.

Iranian army General Habibillah Sayyari said both the national army and the Revolutionary Guard are taking part and that all ammunition used in the drill is produced in Iran.

The start of the exercise, an annual event on Iran's military calendar, coincides with the resumption of US sanctions on Iran's vital oil industry.

The deal saw most international financial and economic sanctions on Iran lifted in return for Tehran curbing its disputed nuclear activity under UN surveillance.

The Trump administration hopes the sanctions will change Iran's policies in the region, especially support of militant groups and its ballistic missiles program.

Additional reporting by Press Association.

Reuters