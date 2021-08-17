AS THE Taliban swept into Afghanistan’s capital on Sunday, Mary-Ellen McGroarty and her colleagues ran to the bunker of their Kabul compound.

“We heard gunshots and didn’t know what was happening,” the Donegal woman said yesterday.

“We’ve seen quite a bit of criminality around and yesterday was terrible. It is a scary and nervous time.”

Ms McGroarty heads up the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Afghanistan and is one of 23 Irish citizens currently in the country – and she has no intentions of trying to leave.

She fears Afghanistan is on the brink of a “humanitarian catastrophe” if the situation doesn’t get under control.

Ms McGroarty has been working with the UN since 1997 and arrived in Afghanistan last October.

“The scale and the pace of how it all happened is what has been the most surprising. We were concerned when I got here about how the situation was going and you could see they [the Taliban] were advancing.

“It’s an absolutely heartbreaking time for our national staff. On Sunday we let them go home early when we heard the Taliban were advancing pretty rapidly and some were in traffic for five or six hours trying to get home to their families. We’re also trying to keep female staff out of the way, as a precautionary measure.”

Her own family back home in Mountcharles, just outside Donegal town, are concerned for her safety after seeing some of the devastating footage emerging.

She was last home in July 2020 and is unsure about when she will get to see her family again.

While thousands are currently trying to flee, she is determined to stay to continue her humanitarian work.

“Our priority is to ensure the WFP and the United Nations stand with the Afghan people at this incredibly desperate time. We’re committed to staying and we’ll do what we have to do to be able to stay.

“You’d be naive to think you wouldn’t be a bit nervous. I’d be telling you a lie if I said I wasn’t nervous, but I’m not by myself. I have a team here and I have to steer the ship. We give each other a lot of support and you do get the wobbles. Yesterday, for example, when you hear the Taliban are coming and you hear gunshots, you run to the bunker. It is an historic time to be in Afghanistan, but for all the wrong reasons.”

She is hopeful that in a couple of days’ time, the team will be able to resume their humanitarian work because there is a growing hunger crisis in the country.

The fact the Ashraf Ghani regime was replaced by the Taliban is “worrying”, but the UN has received assurances they can continue delivering food to citizens.

“Until they fully assert control, there is a power vacuum which opens up the space for criminality and lawlessness. That is also worrying,” she said.

“There’s a lot of fear. You have this conflict on top of what is already a dire humanitarian situation really and you just look at this country, this beautiful country and its beautiful people.

“You just want them to have peace so they can build their lives. The country is facing into its second severe drought and also a severe winter and it’s like a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding before our eyes.”