‘I fear Afghanistan is on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe – but I won’t be leaving,’ says Irish woman in Kabul

Donegal native Mary-Ellen McGroarty heads up UN’s World Food Programme in Afghanistan

Amy Molloy

AS THE Taliban swept into Afghanistan’s capital on Sunday, Mary-Ellen McGroarty and her colleagues ran to the bunker of their Kabul compound.

We heard gunshots and didn’t know what was happening,” the Donegal woman said yesterday.

“We’ve seen quite a bit of criminality around and yesterday was terrible. It is a scary and nervous time.”

