Humanitarian aid is urgently needed for the people of Afghanistan “or we will have chaos on our hands”, according to Donegal woman and Director of the World Food Programme in Afghanistan, Mary-Ellen McGroarty.

Ms McGroarty is one of 35 Irish citizens currently in the country and is leading a team which is continuing humanitarian operations nationwide.

She has been working with the UN since 1997 and arrived in Afghanistan last October.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One, Ms McGroarty described the current situation as an “unimaginable horror” for the people of Afghanistan.

"We're making it a priority to stay and to stay safely. This is a critical period, we have had a massive displacement of people and a drought to respond to,” she said.

"We are committed to staying and looking after people.

"We’re getting operations underway in the provinces and we need to get operations resumed in Kabul.”

Ms McGroarty said they have a daily check-in with their national staff and said they are “extremely worried for them at this scary time”.

She continued; “We urgently need support for the humanitarian response.

"Each day that goes past, the situation continues to deteriorate.

"We already had a mounting crisis even before last week. I urge the world to stand by the Afghan people at this time. It is critical.

"Otherwise, we will have a catastrophe on our hands. An unimaginable horror for the people of this country.”

Ms McGroarty said the desperation and chaos “is escalating now”.

"It’s an escalating situation and it somehow needs to be calmed down.

"It’s very dangerous, people are incredibly desperate. It’s unimaginable what we’re watching.”

Ms McGroarty spoke as the US State Department is expected to announce that its evacuation flights out of Kabul will now be able to land in Europe, US officials told Reuters on Friday, because of an overflow of people in Qatar.

The United States is desperately trying to evacuate thousands of people from Afghanistan by an August 31 deadline, although President Joe Biden said this week that US troops at Kabul airport providing security for the evacuation could stay longer if necessary.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the announcement from the State Department could include more countries like Bahrain, but Europe had been chosen because it was logistically easier than some other parts of the world.

The officials said Al Udeid air base had reached the capacity of 8,000 people fleeing from Kabul and the situation there was dire.

The situation is so bad, they said, that flights had been temporarily paused from leaving Kabul because they did not have anywhere to go.

People run from gunfire at Kabul airport, Afghanistan, August 19, 2021 in this still image taken from a video. AAMAJ NEWS/via REUTERS

People run from gunfire at Kabul airport, Afghanistan, August 19, 2021 in this still image taken from a video. AAMAJ NEWS/via REUTERS

State Department declined to comment on the news but said the agency is "grateful to all of our partners who are playing a role in this effort."

Foreign powers sought to increase evacuations from Afghanistan on Friday after reports of Taliban reprisals, including against people who had worked with U.S.-led forces or the previous Western-backed government.

More than 18,000 people have been flown out since the militants took the capital Kabul, according to transatlantic alliance NATO, but Western governments are facing criticism for not anticipating such a speedy exodus or helping enough.

Thousands still thronged the airport where gun-toting Taliban members urged people without travel documents to go home. Some have fled gunfire in recent days.

Today, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney urged Irish families willing to host Afghan refugees in their homes to contact the Irish Refugee Council and help Ireland's efforts to assist the humanitarian aid effort.

His appeal came as he vowed Ireland will "lead by example" over accepting refugees fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan – but he warned the country will not get involved in "a numbers auction".

Ireland has so far signalled it will accept 195 people from Afghanistan – 150 refugees and 45 who will be granted visas on special grounds.

But Mr Coveney confirmed Ireland hopes to accept a much higher number of refugees and will make this offer rather than wait for a request from the EU, US or NATO.

The minister said Ireland continues to work to get all Irish citizens and their dependents back from Afghanistan amid chaotic scenes at Kabul Airport.

"We managed to get three more Irish citizens out last night – so that is six out now in total," he said.

"There are 35 Irish citizens including dependents that still need to get out and we are working with our partners to do that.

"We managed to work with a German plane that was leaving last night to get three (Irish) citizens on.

"We are working with our French, British and German counterparts as well. That is ongoing.

"It is not easy to get people out of Kabul right now. There is the airport itself and securing places on planes. But getting to the airport from outside of that cordoned-off area is not easy.

"There are big crowds there and getting though the military managed security fence is not straightforward. We are looking at ways we can make it easier for Irish citizens to get into the airport complex. We are keeping in close contact with them all the time through our embassy in Abu Dhabi who are doing a fantastic job.

"We are also speaking directly to others in the airport who are responsible for security there.

"The reason why people want to leave Kabul and Afghanistan as a country right now is because they are fearful for the future and their own safety.

"There are some people more vulnerable than others – people who would have worked with NATO, the EU, US or certain NGOs advocating for women's rights and so on.

"Journalists too (feel threatened by the Taliban).

"That is why so many people want to leave – so far 18,000 have left.

"We want to make sure that Irish people who feel in any way vulnerable can get out as well. We will keep working on that until everyone is out.

"It will take a few more days in my view. I think it would be naive of me to give specific deadlines. We will do it as quickly as we can and as safely as we can.

"We have lots of partners who we are working with – all of whom are being helpful."

Mr Coveney said Ireland will lead by example over the number of Afghan refugees offered safety.

"I would like us to do more but I want us to do it in a structured way. We obviously have to increase capacity to bring more people here. There are ways in which capacity can be increased.

"For example, there is a structure as part of the refugee settlement programme where if people want to accommodate a refugee in their homes with their families, they can do that.

"If families want to contact the Irish Refugee Council (IRC) they can make space available. But the State has the primary responsibility here in terms of ensuring that anybody we bring to Ireland as a refugee is properly looked after.

"That is why we have so far announced a relatively small number of people, around 200. There are 45 so far who have been working with EU institutions in Kabul. They have been given waivers to come to Ireland.

"On top of that another 150.

"Unfortunately, a lot of them cannot get out of Afghanistan but when they do, they will be able to come here. But we may go beyond that."

Mr Coveney refused to speculate on the possible numbers of refugees Ireland will offer to take.

"We have committed to just under 200 but we would like to do more.

"It will be an offer that we will make – we are one of the very few countries in the EU that has offered any specific numbers. It would be wrong to get involved in a numbers auction here.

"One of the ways Ireland can show leadership is to lead by example – if you are a small country, you don’t win the argument by big arm wrestles with superpowers like China and Russia and the US.

"You change things by winning the argument through persuasion, by leading by example and that’s what Ireland has tried to do on the UN Security Council.

"There are millions of people in Afghanistan who feel vulnerable today – this is a country of 38 million people. It is a large country with big cities and large rural areas. Half of its population are women – many of whom have been educated and have been growing up for the past 20 years in a country that was changing for the better in terms of rights and hopes and aspirations for democracy.

"Literally millions of them are wondering what the future holds for them and their daughters.

"Whether it is 150 or 250 or 500 or 1,000 refugees in Ireland it is still only going to be the tip of the iceberg. Ireland has to work diplomatically internationally within the EU and UN Security Council which we will take the chair of in 10 days time. We will use all the levers that we have available to us to try to ensure that life in Afghanistan is protected as much as we can influence.

"We have to try to put as much pressure on the Taliban leadership as possible to abide by international law, to respect women's rights and other rights as well.

"We have to hold the Taliban leadership to account."

He said most of the 150 people Ireland signalled it will accept are deemed to be very vulnerable because of links to the EU and NGOs.

"That is why we are taking out the people most at risk but there are many more than 150. Ireland needs to be generous and we will do all we can."