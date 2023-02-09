| 5.6°C Dublin

Hope for more survivors fades as Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll passes 20,000

Israeli and Turkish rescue team members move a rescued 14-year-old girl from under the rubble, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. Reuters Expand

Israeli and Turkish rescue team members move a rescued 14-year-old girl from under the rubble, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. Reuters

Umit Bektas

Cold, hunger and despair gripped hundreds of thousands of people left homeless after the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria three days ago as the death toll passed 20,000 on Thursday.

The rescue of a 2-year-old boy after 79 hours trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey, and several other people raised spirits among weary search crews. But hopes were fading that many more would be found alive in the ruins of towns and cities.

