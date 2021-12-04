‘His kids are terrified’ – Cork-based US veteran shocked as pleas to help Afghan interpreter are ignored

AN IRISH-based US veteran battling to save an Afghan interpreter who is in hiding from the Taliban said his pleas for aid have basically been ignored by the Irish and US authorities.

Irish-American Phil Nannery (34) said his unit's former interpreter in Afghanistan is now in hiding, having fled his home and is entirely dependent on cash sent to him by the US soldiers he formerly worked alongside.

The man - only known by his nickname 'Rocky' for safety reasons - is a father of three and now desperate to escape Taliban retaliation.

Read More

He is living in hiding having fled Kabul with his family for the safety of the Afghan countryside.

"Rocky had to leave where he was and is now hiding in another city in Afghanistan, not Kabul, but won't say where," Mr Nannery said.

"He is still messaging me on Facebook when he can but can't use his phone to do so. His kids are still with him and terrified."

"He said that the situation in Kabul is very bad with the Taliban and the Haqqani Network teaming up to search house to house for interpreters and Afghan Commandos."

Despite having served alongside US troops in a forward operations base, Rocky and his family were left stranded in Afghanistan when the Taliban overran the country last summer.

Despite Mr Nannery battling to secure Rocky and his family a Special Immigrant Visa, nothing has been heard from the US State Department.

"We had one brief ray of hope because he was able to track down his direct supervisor to write a letter for his SIV application which has been held up for years.

"But then nothing but auto-replies from the US State Department since.

"I have also been contacting as many offices in the Irish government as possible, even connecting with PAs for Irish politicians on LinkedIn, as well as staff in RTE to try raising awareness.

"It's an uphill battle. For all the people here in Ireland who I think might be able to help, they just reply that they only provide information or don't get back to me.

"I was really surprised. I thought politicians or people in NGOs would be lining up, sorry, queuing up, around the corner to get in on a story like this. No such luck though."

Phil said that, with every passing day, he fears for the safety of Rocky and his family.

He said all the US troops who served alongside Rocky and other Afghan interpreters feel honour-bound to help.

"I haven't been able to wire him money again because Western Union has shut off its service in Afghanistan. However, I sent him a few hundred bucks a while back after doing a virtual collection from former Army buddies in the States and that has kept him going for a few months and might see him through buying a few more weeks' of food for him and his kids.

"He can't leave the house and said the main concern he has now is boredom. He is playing games on his laptop just to prevent cabin fever from setting in and losing his mind!

"He also feels guilty because before this he took a lot of pride working as an interpreter to provide for his family. Now he can't even leave the house and their funds are plummeting alongside the Afghani currency and economy."

Phil said his fear is that he will lose contact with Rocky - so he is desperate to help his friend before it is too late.

They are still in contact via social media but Rocky cannot use his own phone for security concerns.

Ireland has vowed to accept almost 200 Afghan refugees - and Foreign Minister Simon Coveney indicated Ireland hopes to accept far more with the emphasis on women, human rights workers and interpreters.

Mr Nannery, who is based in Cork, admitted it was very emotional to realise that men he called friends are now living in daily fear of brutal Taliban vengeance.

"Almost all of the interpreters there had loved ones killed by the Taliban," Phil said.

"They risked their lives to serve alongside us. They were incredibly brave and went through the same daily dangers that we did."

Now in his 30s, Rocky was desperate since 2018 to get his wife and children out of Afghanistan as he feared the growing strength of the Taliban.

"That is why I am appealing to the Irish Government and the authorities in the US and UK to do something to help these people - they risked their lives for us and I believe we owe them a debt of honour. We just cannot stand by and leave them to the mercy of the Taliban."

Phil was brought up in Virginia in the US but his family hail from Roscommon and Galway.

He regularly holidayed in Ireland as a youngster before joining the US Army National Guard in 2007.

After a 2009 tour in Iraq, he was sent to Afghanistan in 2011-2012 as an infantryman.