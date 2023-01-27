| 2.2°C Dublin

Gaza militants fire rockets towards Israel as tensions rise after nine killed in Jenin raid

A Palestinian man holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with Israeli forces, near the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem Expand

A Palestinian man holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with Israeli forces, near the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Nidal al-Mughrabi and Ari Rabinovitch

Palestinian militants on Friday fired two rockets from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel that were intercepted by missile defences, and Israel then carried out strikes in Gaza.

The cross-border fire came after an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Thursday that led to the largest single death toll in years of fighting.

