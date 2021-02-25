Former Syrian secret agent Eyad al-Gharib convicted in landmark German trial

Syrian defendant Eyad al-Gharib arrives to hear his verdict in the courtroom in Koblenz, Germany. Photo: Thomas Frey/Reuters

A former member of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s secret police was convicted yesterday by a German court of facilitating the torture of prisoners in a landmark ruling that human rights activists hope will set a precedent for other cases.

Eyad al-Gharib was convicted of accessory to crimes against humanity and sentenced by the Koblenz state court to four-and-a-half years in prison.

It was the first time that a court outside Syria ruled in a case alleging Syrian government officials committed crimes against humanity. German prosecutors invoked the principle of universal jurisdiction for serious crimes to bring the case that involved victims and defendants who were in Germany.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the verdict represented a “historic juncture” that would send “real messages to all those who committed war crimes and crimes against humanity against the Syrian people and gives hope to the victims and their families that right will prevail”.

The group urged Syrian refugees in Europe to come forth with any evidence to courts to help more such cases.

Al-Gharib could have faced more than a decade behind bars, but judges took into account mitigating factors, including his court testimony.

The 44-year-old was accused of being part of a unit that arrested people following anti-government protests in the Syrian city of Douma and took them to a detention centre known as Al Khatib, or Branch 251, where they were tortured.

Al-Gharib went on trial last year with Anwar Raslan, a more senior Syrian ex-official who is accused of overseeing the abuse of detainees at the same jail near Damascus.

Mr Raslan is accused of supervising the “systematic and brutal torture” of more than 4,000 prisoners between April 2011 and September 2012, resulting in the deaths of at least 58 people.

During the trial, al-Gharib testified against Mr Raslan, implicating him in more than 10 deaths of prisoners. A verdict in Mr Raslan’s case is expected later this year.



“Today’s verdict is the first time a court has confirmed that the acts of the Syrian government and its collaborators are crimes against humanity,” said Patrick Kroker, a lawyer with the European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights, which represented multiple survivors at the trial.

“Testimony by torture survivors and intelligence officers… prove the scale and systemic nature of enforced disappearances, torture and sexual violence in Syria,” he said.

