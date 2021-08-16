| 14.8°C Dublin

Former Northern Ireland MLA says anniversary of husband’s death ‘particularly painful’ as Taliban take Afghanistan

Claire McNeilly

Former MLA Brenda Hale has said she is devastated that the progress made in Afghanistan “has all been in vain”.

Ms Hale, whose husband Mark was killed on duty in the war-torn region in August 2009, said that the 12th anniversary of his death has been “particularly painful” given that Afghanistan has once again been left at the mercy of the Taliban.

And the ex-DUP Assembly member added that what is happening in the troubled country is “just the beginning of a terrible episode” following the withdrawal of US, British and other allied troops.

