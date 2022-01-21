Fears for safety of female protesters held by Taliban

The Taliban are understood to have detained at least two female protesters during night raids after they led a demonstration for Afghan women’s rights, in what activists have said may herald a new phase of repression.

Several campaigners were in hiding yesterday to escape what they said was a crackdown which was targeting the protesters’ homes.

Tamana Zaryab Paryani and Parwana Ibrahimkhail disappeared on Wednesday night and have not been seen since, activists said. An unconfirmed video on social media appeared to show a distressed Ms Paryani pleading with men, who she says are Taliban, not to enter her house.

The Taliban-controlled ministry of the interior and Kabul police declined to comment on the raids.

Shaharzad Akbar, who led the country’s independent human rights commission until the fall of Kabul last August, said the Taliban was suspected of being behind the women’s disappearance.

The victorious insurgent group has banned unsanctioned protests and forcefully broken up rallies to demand rights for women in recent months.

Ms Akbar said: “There’s harassment of protesters, harassment of journalists and civil society activists... Taliban are trying different tactics to defeat any organised civic voice, criticism or scrutiny.”

In video footage, apparently filmed by Ms Paryani, she says the Taliban are outside her front door and she is scared her sisters will be raped.

“We don’t want to come out. If you have anything to say, come tomorrow when my father is at home. We girls don’t want to see you at this time,” she shouts. A man’s voice on the other side of the door calls on her to open up.

Ms Paryani and Ms Ibrahimkhail helped to organise a demonstration by about 20 women in Kabul last Sunday in which they demanded the right to work and for girls to be educated. Taliban forces reacted by firing pepper spray at those gathered.

Since taking power, the Taliban authorities have blocked female civil servants from returning to work and kept many girls from secondary school.

The Taliban claim the measures are temporary but there are fears the movement is creeping back toward its more hardline 1990s policies, which kept women from education and work.

Long-distance trips for women unaccompanied by a close male relative have also been banned. The authorities have also issued guidelines that prevent television channels from broadcasting serials that feature female actors.

The raids came after stiffening repression of any dissent to the Taliban’s newly restored Islamic emirate. A prominent Afghan academic was held for several days this month after criticising the Taliban on TV.

The International Labour Organisation, a United Nations agency, found female workers had been “disproportionately impacted by the crisis”. The assessment said employment for women – already comparatively low – fell by 16pc from July to September.

