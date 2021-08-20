Ex-security contractor says Afghan friends and their families are at ‘imminent risk of execution’ if not rescued

A Northern Ireland man who worked as a security contractor in Kabul is appealing to the UK government to rescue two Afghan men and their young families “at imminent risk of execution” from the Taliban.

David Buchanan is in constant contact with the men who are in hiding and are terrified they will be killed for their work with British and US forces.

“I am desperately trying to get them, their wives and children out of Afghanistan. I am offering both families safe haven in my farm outside Ballymoney,” he said.

“I’ve copies of their passports. All we need is a letter from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office allowing them safe passage and entry into the UK.”

Mr Buchanan accused the government of a “pathetic and despicable” response to the plight of Afghans whose lives were in grave danger because they had provided support for the military.

“I trusted these two men with my life many times when I was over there. I owe them. I won’t abandon them now even if my government has,” he said.

Read More

“We built a strong friendship.

“They were highly trusted supervisors who ran security to ensure the supply of aviation fuel for helicopters as well as ground fuel for tanks, Humvees and Land Rovers across the country.

“We made very high-risk journeys three or four times a week through the mountains to fuel supply facilities in northern and western Afghanistan.

“We’d take a convoy of vehicles with fuel engineers. We’d be driving for hours with only moonlight because it was too dangerous to turn on the lights of our armoured land cruisers. The Afghans travelled in unarmoured vehicles. We maintained radio silence all the way because otherwise the Taliban would listen in.

“These two men ran security for our compounds in Kabul and elsewhere. I’d put my head down at night and slept soundly because I knew I was safe with them on site.”

Mr Buchanan, a former RUC officer, who worked in Afghanistan in 2014, said he had stayed in touch with both men since.

He added: “They’ve reached out to me for help in recent days. Between them they have eight children aged from two to 12 – six are girls.

“The work they did means these men are high-value targets for the Taliban who will want to make an example out of them.

“Not only are their lives in danger, I believe their children’s could be too. Even if the kids survive, they’d have a very harsh life under Taliban rule. My wife and I have enough room in our farm to put them up if the government can evacuate them.”

Mr Buchanan said he had been met with “obstacle after obstacle” in his attempts to help, adding: “The bureaucracy and red-tape is unbelievable. It’s almost impossible to get a human being to speak to, it’s all pre-recorded voices.

“When I finally got a real person, I was told to take the case up with my local council.

“I’ve been told the UK will take 20,000 Afghan refugees over five years. Don’t they realise these men haven’t got five years to wait? They may not even have five days.”

Mr Buchanan has written to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab several times, attaching copies of the men’s passports

He said: “He could save their lives at the stroke of a pen. He just needs to get them out quickly and I’ll do the rest.”