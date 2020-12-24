EU plans €500m aid programme for Syrian refugees

Syrian refugees are waved through at the border between Turkey and Greece in March. Photo: Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP via Getty

The EU plans to spend almost €500m over the next year helping refugees living in Turkey, most of whom have fled the war in Syria.

Two programmes – one that provides cash assistance to refugees in Turkey to meet their basic needs and another that provides funds to help educate children – are to be extended, the European Commission announced yesterday.

They will continue until early 2022 at a total cost of €485m, providing much-needed cash to more than 1.8 million refugees and help educate more than 700,000 children, the commission said. The aid is managed by the Turkish Red Crescent in partnership with the Red Cross and Unicef. Money does not go directly to Turkey’s government.

The country is home to almost four million refugees. Around 70pc are women and children, and the overwhelming majority of refugees live outside migrant camps.

The EU relies on Turkey to stop migrants and refugees from trying to reach the bloc’s 27 nations illegally. Well over a million people entered the EU in 2015, overwhelming Greece and Italy.

In 2016, the EU offered Turkey up to €6bn in aid for Syrian refugees on its territory, fast-tracked EU membership and visa-free travel to Europe for Turkish citizens if Turkey stopped migrants. The numbers fell dramatically.

But in March, thousands of migrants were waved through after dozens of Turkish soldiers were killed in fighting in northern Syria. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had sought European help in northern Syria, but the request was refused and he accused the EU of reneging on its promises under the 2016 deal.

EU leaders accused Mr Erdogan of “blackmail” but then promised to review the deal in an effort to end the chaos.

