EU and US to impose punishing sanctions on Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday US sanctions over Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missiles would be disrespectful to a NATO ally, after sources said Washington was poised to take the step likely to further strain relations.

The report of US sanctions targeting T

Turkey is facing sanctions from its own allies, with the United States and the European Union to punish Ankara in a sign of growing pushback against its regional ambitions .

The sanctions are over its purchase of Russian weapons and its moves to conduct energy exploration in disputed eastern Mediterranean Sea waters.

The EU has moved to place financial constraints on an unknown number of officials, companies and vessels involved in sea expeditions in search of subterranean oil and gas reserves.

Read More

Read More

But a statement issued yesterday by EU leaders underscored broader discontent over Turkey’s recent global posture, saying it had “engaged in unilateral actions and provocations and escalated its rhetoric against the EU”.

Officials in Washington, meanwhile, say the White House is set to move forward on long-delayed congressionally mandated sanctions targeting the Turkish defence industries chief, Ismail Demir, over Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems that are said to interfere with the operation of Nato weaponry, and prompted Turkey’s removal from the programme to obtain advanced US F-35 stealth fighter jets.

By themselves, the sanctions are relatively mild. But taken together, they put added pressure on the Turkish economy by frightening off potential foreign investors that are crucial to creating jobs, replenishing Ankara’s depleted cash reserves, and easing debt and inflation burdens.

The Turkish currency, the lira, slipped more than 1.5pc on reports of the impending sanctions. It is down 25pc this year, among the worst in emerging markets.

Read More

Independent News Service