An entire hen party has been killed after a private jet carrying 11 people crashed in south-western Iran, according to state media.

Entire hen party killed in plane crash as they returned from Dubai

The jet was carrying eight passengers, including Mina Basaran, daughter of Turkish businessman Huseyin Basaran, who was reportedly visiting the United Arab Emirates with friends to celebrate her upcoming marriage.

The aircraft had been flying from Sharjah in the UAE to Istanbul, Turkey, when it crashed in Iran’s Zagros Mountains. It was unclear what caused the crash, but Iran’s state news agency Irna said its black boxes had been retrieved from the site.

One of the last photos Mina Basaran uploaded to her Instagram account

The jet suddenly gained altitude roughly 80 minutes into the flight, and then plunged 3,050 metres, before disappearing from the radar, according to data from FlightRadar24. The pilot had reportedly requested to fly at a lower altitude due to technical problems, according to Isan news agency.

Ms Basaran, 28, arrived in the UAE last week. She had been regularly updating her Instagram, which has 65,000 followers, with photos from the hen party. The last shot showed eight women dressed in pink and white dressing gowns at a Dubai hotel. The Iranian Red Crescent said 11 bodies had been recovered from the wreckage - eight passengers and three crew members.

Turkey's minister of transport said it would send a team of investigators to the scene.

Independent News Service