latest Earthquake toll nears 25,000 as Austria military halts rescue efforts in Turkish province amid ‘difficult security situation’

Rescue teams pull family of five to safety after five days trapped in rubble, as death toll rises to 25,000

Turkish rescue workers carry Ergin Guzeloglan, 36, to an ambulance after pulled him out from a collapsed building five days after the earthquake, in Hatay, southern Turkey. AP Expand

Turkish rescue workers carry Ergin Guzeloglan, 36, to an ambulance after pulled him out from a collapsed building five days after the earthquake, in Hatay, southern Turkey. AP

By AP Reporters

Austria's armed forces suspended rescue operations in Turkey's Hatay province "due to an increasingly difficult security situation," Defence Ministry Spokesperson Michael Bauer said on Twitter.

"The expected success of saving a life bears no reasonable relation to the safety risk," he said, without giving further details.

