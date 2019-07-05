Dubai ruler's daughter 'key to custody battle'

The billionaire ruler of Dubai could be forced to give evidence about his treatment of the daughter who fled his palace in an English High Court battle with his estranged wife.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum is set for a courtroom battle with one of his wives, Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein, after she allegedly escaped to London with their two children, fearing for her safety.

Sources suggest his treatment of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum, his daughter by another wife, will be a key to the custody fight.

It has been said that Princess Haya (45) fled Dubai after discovering details behind the mysterious return of Sheikha Latifa, one of Sheikh Mohammed's 23 children by different wives. Sheikha Latifa dramatically fled the UAE by boat in February 2018, posting a video at the time claiming she had been held as a virtual prisoner in the palace. She was later intercepted by armed men off the coast of India and was last seen in December in a video posted by her family.

The Sheikh has made an application against his wife of 15 years in London's Family Division of the High Court, which is before the president of the division for its next hearing on July 30. The case is understood to be about custody of the couple's two children, aged 11 and seven. The treatment of Sheikha Latifa is likely to be a key argument.

