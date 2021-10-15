Deadly blast hits mosque in southern Afghanistan

People view the damage inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz province in northern Afghanistan, Friday, October 8, 2021. Another attack hit a mosque in the south of the country today. AP

At least seven people have been killed and 13 wounded in an explosion during Friday prayers at a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan.

The blast came a week after a bombing at a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan carried out by a local affiliate of so-called Islamic State killed 46 people.

The extremist group, which is opposed to the ruling Taliban, views Shiite Muslims as apostates deserving of death.

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi confirmed the explosion and said an investigation was under way.

An official in the provincial hospital said their facility received seven bodies and 13 wounded, adding that the death toll would likely rise.

The Friday service is typically attended by large crowds of worshippers.