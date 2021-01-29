Court orders release of man acquitted of beheading US journalist Daniel Pearl

Daniel Pearl was kidnapped and murdered in 2002 while investigating a story on Islamic militants

Pakistan’s Supreme Court yesterday ordered the release of the man convicted and later acquitted of beheading US journalist Daniel Pearl .

The decision left the journalist’s family “in complete shock”, according to a statement from Faisal Siddiqi, a lawyer for the family.

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh was the main suspect in the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Mr Pearl, a Wall Street Journal reporter covering militants in Pakistan in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

Mr Saeed, who was implicated in other kidnappings, had been sentenced to death for Mr Pearl’s murder and kidnapping.

The Supreme Court decision yesterday follows a move by a provincial court last year to overturn Mr Saeed’s sentence. This was appealed by the Pearl family, but ultimately dismissed yesterday by the Supreme Court ruling.

“Today’s order by the Supreme Court shows that the courts are independent and they don’t come under any pressure. I am satisfied with the court’s order,” said Mr Saeed’s lawyer, Mahmood Sheikh. He said he expects his client to be released immediately.

Mr Pearl was told he was meeting with a radical cleric when instead he was kidnapped, held for days and beheaded. When Mr Saeed was convicted, he was sentenced for planning Mr Pearl’s kidnapping and murder.

However, a 2011 investigation by the US Centre for Public Integrity found that Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the self-proclaimed mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, killed Mr Pearl.

Mohammed was captured in 2003 and is being held at US military prison Guantanamo Bay. He is not charged in the Mr Pearl’s killing.

(©The Washington Post)